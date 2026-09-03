Hanuman Ansh worldwide release: Neem Karoli Baba’s story to reach global audiences on September 11

Hanuman Ansh is now ready to take its spiritual story beyond India. After making waves at the Indian box office, the film will release internationally on September 11, 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/hanuman-ansh-worldwide-release-date-september-11-2026-neem-karoli-baba-story-to-reach-global-audiences-8515812/ Copy

Hanuman Ansh to release globally on September 11, 2026 (PC: Instagram)

Hanuman Ansh is now ready to travel beyond India. The spiritual drama, which has been steadily finding an audience since its theatrical release in August 2026, will arrive in international markets on September 11, 2026. The announcement comes after the film showed an unexpectedly strong run at the domestic box office, helped largely by positive word of mouth. The makers have now decided to take the story of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji, to audiences across the world. With its devotional subject and focus on faith and spirituality, the film is expected to appeal particularly to audiences familiar with his life and teachings.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide release date

Hombale Films has announced that Hanuman Ansh will have a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026. The international release will be handled through Hombale Overseas, the studio’s overseas distribution arm, in association with local distribution partner Phars Film.

Hombale films shared this news on social media and wrote, ” . . We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through @HombaleOverseas. The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @hanumanansh arrives worldwide on , .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

The announcement comes as the film continues its theatrical run in India. The makers shared that they are proud to take the spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji to international audiences. The overseas release also marks an important step for the film, which started its journey with a relatively modest opening but managed to build momentum in the weeks that followed.

Hanuman Ansh box office performance in India

Hanuman Ansh was released on August 7, 2026. On its opening day, the film collected around Rs 10 lakh on its opening day and went on to benefit from positive word of mouth. Its third week proved particularly strong, with the film earning Rs 10.40 crore during the period. After four weeks, its reported net collection in India stood at around Rs 61 crore.

The film’s performance is notable because it did not rely on a massive opening. Driven by strong positive word-of-mouth and social media momentum, the film saw a good turnaround in later weeks, helping it sustain itself at the box office.

As of now, Hanuman Ansh India net collection stands at Rs 62.12 crore and worldwide collection and India gross collection to Rs 73.25 crore across 7,037 shows, according to Sacnilk. Reports have also highlighted the film’s modest production budget, making its theatrical performance particularly noteworthy.

About Hanuman Ansh

Directed and written by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The film explores the story of Maharaj-ji and his path towards spirituality, devotion, and service.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan K Anand in key roles. Its story is centred on faith and the spiritual experiences associated with Maharaj-ji.

With Hanuman Ansh now heading to international theatres, the film gets an opportunity to introduce this spiritual story to a much wider audience from September 11, 2026.