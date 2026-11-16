Harshvardhan Rane gets a Rs 3.5 crore Land Rover Defender from Sanam Teri Kasam producer, makes a special request

After Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release success, producer Deepak Mukut gifts Harshvardhan Rane a luxury car. Check details here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/harshvardhan-rane-gets-a-rs-3-5-crore-land-rover-defender-from-sanam-teri-kasam-producer-makes-a-special-request-8545398/ Copy

Harshvardhan Rane (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@harshvardhanrane)

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has received a special gift from Sanam Teri Kasam producer Deepak Mukut. The producer has gifted him a Land Rover Defender Octa, reportedly worth over Rs 3.5 crore in India. Harshvardhan shared the news on Instagram, thanking Mukut for keeping a promise he had made to him. Mukut shared a picture on Instagram showing himself handing over the keys of the new car to Harshvardhan. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Harsh, thank you for standing by our film last year with the re-release of #sanamterikasam. Just as you stood by the film last year, today I stand by my word. A promise is a promise, and this is a small gesture of my appreciation.”

Harshvardhan reshared the post and thanked the producer for fulfilling his promise. However, the actor also had a special request for him. He asked Mukut to give his approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 and said he would visit the producer’s office with fans on his birthday next month.

He wrote, “Deepak Sir I’ve been part of many promises, but you stand apart. You’re truly a man of your word. Sir, just as I stood outside your office (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) last year, alongside fans requesting the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, I’ll be back at your doorstep with them on my birthday next month. This time, with one request: your approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Script and Director of your choice! Will you grant me and the fans this birthday wish, sir? ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Mukut (@deepakmukut)



Sanam Teri Kasam’s journey from box-office flop to re-release success

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam was first released in theatres on February 5, 2016. The romantic drama featured Harshvardhan Rane as Inder and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane as Saru. The film did not perform well during its original theatrical run and earned around Rs 8 crore in India. However, it gradually found an audience after its digital release and went on to develop a loyal fan following.

Almost nine years later, the film returned to theatres on February 7, 2025. Its re-release received a strong response from audiences, earning around Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day in India. It eventually collected over Rs 42 crore in India net and approximately Rs 54 crore worldwide.

The film’s unexpected success at the box office turned it into one of the biggest success stories among Indian film re-releases.