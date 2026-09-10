Helen gives Salim Khan’s health update after accepting Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf: ‘His health is…’

Helen accepted the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Salim Khan at the Maharashtra State Film Awards and later shared an update on the veteran screenwriter’s health, putting fans and well-wishers at ease.

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Helen shares Salim Khan’s health update (PC: Instagram)

Veteran actress Helen had a special moment at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards as she stepped forward to accept the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her husband, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. The honour recognised his remarkable contribution to Hindi cinema over several decades. While the award itself was a proud moment, Helen’s comments afterwards also caught attention as she spoke about how Salim Khan was doing. The awards ceremony was held at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai on September 9, 2026, where several prominent names from the film industry were honoured. Salim Khan could not attend the event himself, so Helen accepted the award in his place.

Helen shares Salim Khan’s health update

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Helen shared a reassuring update about Salim Khan’s health. She said that he was doing well and described him as a “very strong man”. She expressed her gratitude for the honour and said she was happy to receive the award on his behalf. She said, “This award that I am receiving today is on behalf of Salim Saab. You all know who Salim Saab is.”

Sharing update on Salim Khan’s health, she said “I am grateful for this award for Salim Sahab. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man and sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On behalf of veteran screenwriter in the Indian film industry Salim Khan, his wife and actor Helen accepted the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. She says, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much all you lovely people who… pic.twitter.com/xHbeA3Y2yW — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

The update comes months after Salim Khan’s hospitalisation in Mumbai earlier this year, which had raised concern among fans and members of the film fraternity. According to the reports, he suffered minor brain hemorrhage and underwent medical procedure at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. At the time, doctors had said that his condition was stable, and he was kept under medical observation.

Salim Khan’s reaction to the prestigious honour

Helen also revealed how Salim Khan reacted after learning about the award. According to her, the veteran writer was thankful to all the people who continue to love and support him.

Distribution of ’62nd Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards Ceremony’ at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis. Various Award-winning dignitaries: Rani Mukerji – Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award 2025

Prasad Oak – Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award… pic.twitter.com/slgdFwy1PX — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 9, 2026

The Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award is a significant recognition for Salim Khan, who has played a major role in shaping Hindi cinema through his writing. Along with Javed Akhtar, he formed the iconic Salim-Javed writing duo and worked on several landmark films, including Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, and Dostana.

For Helen, accepting the award was also a personal moment. She said she was grateful to receive the honour for Salim Khan and spoke warmly about his body of work. Her health update has also reassured fans who have continued to follow the veteran writer’s journey.