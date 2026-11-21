The rescue of actor Sharad Kapoor and his four dogs recently brought attention to his difficult living conditions and the need for medical assistance. Animal welfare activist Hema Chaudhary, who helped bring his situation into the spotlight, has now found herself at the centre of a controversy. Another animal welfare activist, Shiraz Bhartiya Ahmad, has made serious allegations against her, claiming that she used the actor’s vulnerable condition for publicity and personal financial gain. Hema, however, has rejected the accusations and questioned the way the entire matter is being discussed publicly. Here’s what happened and why the dispute has attracted attention.
The controversy began after Shiraz Bhartiya Ahmad, founder of the Humanity World Foundation, shared a series of videos on Instagram accusing Hema of exploiting Sharad Kapoor’s situation.
According to Ahmad, he had been following the actor’s condition since October 23, 2026, but initially avoided sharing videos of him because he wanted to protect his dignity and privacy. He alleged that Hema became involved later, recorded the actor during a visit and shared the footage online to gain publicity.
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In one of their latest videos, Ahmad also accused her of financial irregularities involving her animal welfare organisation, Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust. He alleged that she was using Sharad Kapoor’s condition for personal financial benefit and claimed to have evidence supporting his accusations. He has said that he intends to release further videos.
In another video, Ahmad questioned the condition in which Sharad’s four dogs were living. He claimed that Sharad Kapoor needed medical attention and rehabilitation, while the dogs should be moved to a safer environment.
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However, these are allegations made by Ahmad and have not been independently established. No confirmed police investigation or legal finding regarding the fraud allegations was reported at the time of writing.
Responding to the accusations and fake news, Hema expressed disappointment over the public discussion surrounding Sharad’s condition. She questioned why the situation of a vulnerable person was being turned into a spectacle.
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In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Duniya bahut zyada gandi hai. Ek ek madad ka logon ko detail post karna hai. Ek helpless aadmi ka aur kitna tamasha banana hai? I wish I could speak the truth.”
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Hema also shared footage showing Sharad inside a room filled with garbage and clutter, with his four dogs nearby. According to her caption, the footage was recorded by a member of her staff and an ambulance driver on October 24. She claimed that she had repeatedly requested help to rescue Sharad and his dogs but received no response for 18 days.
She later shared another video showing the four dogs at her shelter, where a volunteer said that the animals were safe and doing well.
The controversy has also extended to Hema Chaudhary’s Bezubaan Shelter in Dharavali village, Madh Island. The activist alleged that someone deliberately set fire to a large stockpile of donated wood near the facility. She expressed concern that the fire could spread to the shelter, where around 40 dogs were reportedly staying, apart from Sharad’s four pets.
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Hema further claimed that she had received threats from an individual associated with animal welfare, who allegedly warned her against continuing to operate the shelter. She also said that the threats continued after she shared the incident on social media.
The dispute has put the focus back on Sharad Kapoor’s condition, his medical care, and the welfare of his pets. Both sides have made serious claims, but the allegations remain unverified.
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