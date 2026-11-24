Hema Malini gets emotional remembering Dharmendra a year after his death: ‘I cannot but miss his loving presence’

Hema Malini remembered Dharmendra on his first death anniversary with an emotional Instagram post, saying that life feels empty without him.

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Hema Malini and Dharmendra

Veteran actor Hema Malini remembered her late husband Dharmendra on his first death anniversary with an emotional tribute. On Tuesday, November 24, the actor-politician took to Instagram to share her feelings and spoke about how difficult life has been without him. She also thanked fans for remembering the legendary actor and sharing their love for him. Remembering Dharmendra, Hema wrote, “A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband – he was my everything -my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence. Life seems so empty without him. His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him – such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots.”

Hema also shared a spiritual message, referring to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. She said that although she believes the soul is immortal, she continues to miss Dharmendra’s presence in her life.

She further expressed, “The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence. I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

About Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. One of the most loved actors in Hindi cinema, he enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and was known for his versatility, charm and memorable performances.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980. The couple have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.