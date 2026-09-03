Heyy Babyy 2 confirmed after 19 years; Sajid Nadiadwala says ‘Our most loved films…’

Heyy Babyy 2: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh Reunion? Sequel confirmed, to shoot In Australia

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Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in Heyy Babyy (PC-Instagram)

Nearly two decades after Heyy Babyy entertained audiences in theatres, the popular comedy franchise is set to return with a sequel. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed Heyy Babyy 2 as part of a new three-film production deal, under which Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment will shoot all three movies in Australia. The announcement came after Nadiadwala met New South Wales Premier Chris Minns at his Mumbai office. The producer shared pictures from the meeting on Instagram and revealed details about the production deal.

Sajid Nadiadwala wrote, “A landmark moment for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. I had the honour of hosting The Hon. Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales, Australia. We are proud to take this relationship forward with a three-film production deal, all set to be shot in Australia. And what better way to begin than with the return of one of our most loved films.”

“Heyy Babyy 2 brings the much-loved Heyy Babyy back as a franchise, with the film set to return to Australia, where the original was shot. We look forward to entertaining audiences worldwide,” he added.

Chris Minns Welcomes Heyy Babyy 2 Shoot In Australia

Chris Minns also welcomed the decision to bring the franchise back to Australia. He said the new deal is a major boost for the country’s film industry and highlighted Nadiadwala’s earlier association with Australia.

Chris Minns remarked, “Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry. They’ve had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original Heyy Babyy here almost 20 years ago, and we’re really pleased they want to come back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)



The original Heyy Babyy was also filmed in Australia, making the location a natural choice for the sequel.

Heyy Babyy 2 Cast Yet To Be Announced

The cast of Heyy Babyy 2 has not been revealed yet. The original film featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Sajid Khan, the 2007 comedy-drama revolved around three bachelors whose lives change completely after a baby is left outside their home. The film went on to become a major commercial success.

It remains to be seen whether the original cast members will return for the sequel or if the franchise will introduce a new set of actors.