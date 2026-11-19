How is Aryan Khan different from Shah Rukh Khan? Vishal Bhardwaj has the answer

Vishal Bhardwaj expected Aryan Khan to be entitled because of Shah Rukh Khan, but his first meeting changed everything.

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Aryan Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj (PC -Instagram)

Aryan Khan is slowly making his mark in Bollywood, but this time, not as an actor. After making his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s son has earned another major recognition. He has been featured on TIME magazine’s first-ever TIME100 Next India list, which celebrates emerging leaders and personalities shaping the country’s future. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who wrote about Aryan for the magazine, shared his first impression of the young director and explained how he is different from his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. Vishal admitted that he initially expected Aryan to be entitled because he was the son of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. However, their meeting left him pleasantly surprised.

Recalling their first interaction, Vishal wrote, “I met Aryan Khan at private film screenings in Mumbai years ago. Perhaps unfairly, I expected the son of a legend like Shah Rukh Khan to carry some sense of entitlement. Instead, I met an exceptionally gentle, humble, and respectful young man.”

Vishal also praised Aryan’s sense of humour and his ability to look at the film industry with a different perspective. He said The Ba***ds of Bollywood surprised him with its quirky storytelling and self-aware humour.

Talking about what makes Aryan different from Shah Rukh, the filmmaker wrote, “To observe that world so closely, and turn it into something so irreverent, self-aware, and entertaining, reveals both confidence and sensitivity. Shah Rukh has entertained generations as an actor and storyteller. Aryan has a very different but equally instinctive creative voice, he is a filmmaker capable of carrying Bolly­wood’s great tradition of entertainment forward while giving it a contemporary spin.”

Who is Aryan Khan?

Aryan Khan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Unlike his father, he chose to work behind the camera. After completing his studies in filmmaking and television production at the University of Southern California, he stepped into the entertainment industry as a filmmaker. Apart from films, Aryan has also explored entrepreneurship. In 2022, he co-founded SLAB Ventures, a luxury lifestyle company based in the Netherlands. He later launched D’YAVOL, a premium spirits brand, followed by D’YAVOL X, a luxury streetwear label.

What is The Ba***ds of Bollywood about?

Aryan made his directorial debut with the seven-episode satirical drama The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series takes a humorous look at Bollywood’s glamour, nepotism, power struggles and politics. The story follows Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, an outsider who dreams of making it big in Bollywood. As he tries to establish himself, he faces professional rivalries and complicated personal relationships.

The series also features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Bedi. It includes several celebrity appearances, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and SS Rajamouli.

Aryan’s directorial debut has also received recognition at award ceremonies. He won Best Director at the IIFA Digital Awards, while the series received awards for Best Screenplay (Web Comedy/Musical/Romance) and Best Dialogue at the Screenwriters Association (SWA) Awards.