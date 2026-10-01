Hrithik Roshan celebrates 5th anniversary with Saba Azad, shares unseen romantic photos, says ‘It’s our birthday’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have completed five years together. The actor marked the occasion with a special post featuring moments from their relationship and a message for Saba.

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Hrithik Roshan celebrates 5 years with Saba Azad (PC: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have completed another milestone in their relationship, marking five years together with a glimpse into their private world. The couple has often kept their relationship away from excessive public attention, although they have been seen together at events and on special occasions. Over the years, their appearances and social media moments have given fans a closer look at their bond. Now, on a day that holds special meaning for them, Hrithik chose to share a few personal pictures that captured their time together. His post included vacation memories, a romantic sunset moment and a sweet message for Saba.

Hrithik Roshan shares romantic photos with Saba Azad

Hrithik took to Instagram on Thursday, October 1, to mark their fifth anniversary. Sharing a series of pictures, the actor wrote, “It’s our birthday, HAPPY 5th my love.” One of the photographs shows Hrithik and Saba standing together near the sea while posing against a beautiful sunset. Their silhouettes appear against the golden sky and ocean, giving the picture a warm and intimate feel.

Another photo shows the couple inside what appears to be an aircraft. Both are seen wearing aviation-style headsets along with winter outfits. Hrithik also included selfies and other moments from what appeared to be their vacation.

See Hrithik Roshan’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship

Hrithik and Saba first sparked dating rumours in 2022 before gradually becoming more open about their relationship. They were later seen arriving hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration, making their relationship a talking point among fans and the media.

The two have since been spotted together at different events and occasions. While they occasionally share glimpses of their lives, both have largely maintained a relatively private approach to their relationship.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan

Before his relationship with Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and separated in 2014. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. Hrithik and Saba have a 12-year age difference. Hrithik was born on January 10, 1974, while Saba was born on November 1, 1985.

Hrithik and Saba’s recent work

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. He returned as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel to the 2019 action film War. He also made a cameo in Alpha, which features Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari. Meanwhile, Saba was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, which also featured Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra and Indrajith Sukumaran.

Hrithik Roshan’s Jailer 2 appearance

Hrithik is also set to appear in a special role in Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s most anticipated Jailer 2. Reports have linked his appearance to a major action sequence involving Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The reports also suggest that his casting came after Shah Rukh Khan was unable to take up the role due to his existing commitments.

The reported appearance has also attracted attention because Hrithik and Rajinikanth previously shared the screen in Bhagwaan Dada in 1986, when Hrithik was a child actor. Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15, 2026.