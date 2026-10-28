Hrithik Roshan’s late birthday post for ex-wife Sussanne Khan is all about praise and love: ‘Will always be cheering for you’

Hrithik Roshan’s belated birthday wish for Sussanne Khan has won hearts online. The actor shared family photographs, praised her journey and called her the best mother to their sons.

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Hrithik Roshan shares birthday post for ex-wife Sussanne Khan (PC: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have moved on in their personal lives, but the respect and warmth they share continue to stand out. The former couple has often shown that their bond as parents goes beyond their separation, and the actor’s latest social media post is another example of that understanding. Hrithik shared a heartfelt birthday message for Sussanne, who turned 51 on October 26, 2026. Along with a collection of photographs, including some family moments with their sons, the actor wrote a note celebrating her journey, strength and the person she has become. His words soon caught the attention of fans, particularly his emotional reference to her late mother and his appreciation of her role as a parent.

Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt birthday wish for Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan began his Instagram post by acknowledging that his birthday wish had arrived late. However, he made it clear that the feelings behind his message were genuine.

“This wish comes belated but from the bottom of my heart nevertheless. Happy, happy Birthday Sussanne. My wish for you is that this year brings you all the love, warmth, joy and magic that you so beautifully and freely give to the people around you.” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

One of the most emotional parts of his message was his reference to Sussanne’s late mother, Zarine Khan. “I am so proud of the life you have lived, the challenges you have faced, and the person you have grown into. Truly, Mom’s spirit lives on in you.” he wrote.

Hrithik Roshan’s words reflected his appreciation for Sussanne’s strength and the values she continues to carry with her.

Hrithik calls Sussanne Khan the best mother to their sons

The actor also praised Sussanne for the love and support she gives their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, whom he affectionately referred to as Ray and Ridz in his post. “You are the best mama to Ray and ridz and I am so thankful that they have such a positive source of light in their mother. One that never tires of seeing the brighter side of life!,” Hrithik wrote, adding that he was thankful their children had such a positive source of light in their mother.

He further described Sussanne as someone who continues to see the brighter side of life, even when faced with challenges. His message also included a wish for her design venture, The Charcoal Project, expressing hope that it would reach cities around the world.

“More power to you, may The Charcoal Project find its way into every city across the world that your heart dreams of conquering! I am and will always be here cheering for you.” he concluded.

The post also received a warm response from Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, who left heart emojis in the comments. Sussanne responded to the birthday wish by expressing gratitude and looking forward to happier times and shared moments as parents. She wrote, “Thank you so much Rye! To great Parentship to our Ray n Ridz !! N the happiest times and brightest smiles forward for all of us.. you, Saba, n me n Arslan”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and finalised their divorce in 2014. Despite ending their marriage, they have continued to co-parent Hrehaan and Hridhaan and have maintained a cordial relationship over the years.