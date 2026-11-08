Hrithik Roshan makes history as first Indian actor at LACMA Art Film Gala, his Namaste greeting wins hearts – Watch

Hrithik Roshan made a special appearance at the prestigious LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026 in Los Angeles. From sharing the red carpet with Hollywood stars to greeting paparazzi with a warm Namaste, the actor made India proud.

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Hrithik Roshan becomes first Indian actor to attend LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026 (PC: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan has given fans another reason to celebrate as he made his presence felt at one of Hollywood’s most prestigious cultural events. The Bollywood superstar attended the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, joining several well-known names from the worlds of cinema, fashion, and music. While his stylish appearance caught attention, it was a simple gesture that made the moment even more special for Indian fans. As cameras flashed and paparazzi called out to him on the red carpet, Hrithik greeted them with folded hands and a warm Namaste. The video of the actor’s interaction is now attracting attention, with fans appreciating the way he represented Indian culture on an international platform.

Hrithik Roshan becomes first Indian actor to attend LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026

Hrithik Roshan attended the 15th edition of the LACMA Art + Film Gala, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 7, 2026. His appearance marked a significant moment as he became the first Indian actor to receive an invitation to the prestigious gathering.

The annual event brings together influential personalities from the entertainment, art, fashion and business industries. This year’s gala was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, who have led the event since its first edition in 2011.

Hrithik at LACMA red carpet. #HrithikRoshan https://t.co/jroQmLYVEl — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) November 8, 2026

Hrithik shared the red carpet with several international celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy and Michelle Yeoh. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and AESPA member Ningning were also among the guests.

Hrithik Roshan greets paparazzi with Namaste on LACMA red carpet

One of the most talked-about moments from Hrithik’s appearance was his interaction with photographers waiting on the red carpet. In a video shared by the official LACMA social media account, the actor is seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands and a warm Namaste.

As photographers called out to him, Hrithik acknowledged them with a smile and joined his hands in the traditional Indian greeting. The simple gesture quickly caught attention, with fans appreciating him for bringing a touch of Indian culture to the international event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles County Museum of Art (@lacma)

For the occasion, the War actor opted for a sophisticated custom-tailored tuxedo. He kept his overall look elegant, pairing the formal outfit with a crisp shirt and a classic bow tie.

His appearance was also important because Indian actors have increasingly been gaining recognition at international events. Hrithik’s presence at the gala added another memorable moment to India’s growing representation in global entertainment.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio attend LACMA Gala 2026

The 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala witnessed a star-studded gathering, with several popular Hollywood celebrities making appearances. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh, and Tom Hanks were among the notable guests.

The music industry also had a strong presence, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé and aespa member Ningning attending the event. Rosé was also the evening’s musical guest.

The annual gala celebrates the connection between art and cinema and raises funds to support LACMA’s film-related programmes, exhibitions, educational initiatives, and more.