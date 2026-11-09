Hrithik Roshan poses with Nicole Kidman, Dune director Denis Villeneuve at LACMA Art Film Gala 2026; Internet says, ‘Cast him as James Bond’

Hrithik Roshan made a stylish appearance at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. His pictures with Nicole Kidman and Denis Villeneuve caught fans' attention, with many saying he should play James Bond.

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Hrithik Roshan poses with Nicole Kidman, Dune director Denis Villeneuve at LACMA Art Film Gala 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan knows how to make an impression, whether he is on the big screen or attending an international event. The Bollywood star recently represented India at one of Los Angeles’ most talked-about gatherings, where several Hollywood celebrities came together. While his stylish appearance in a black tuxedo caught attention, it was his pictures with some of the biggest names in international cinema that got fans talking. Soon after the photographs surfaced online, social media users began sharing their reactions, and many had an interesting suggestion for the actor. From praising his looks to imagining him in a popular Hollywood franchise, fans had plenty to say.

Hrithik Roshan pic with Nicole Kidman and Dune director Denis Villeneuve at LACMA Gala 2026 goes viral

Hrithik Roshan attended the 15th edition of the LACMA Art + Film Gala, held in Los Angeles on November 7, 2026, as first Indian actor at this prestigious event. The actor was seen posing with Hollywood star Nicole Kidman and acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, best known for directing Dune and Dune: Part Two.

The pictures quickly gained attention online, especially among Hrithik’s fans. Dressed in a custom tuxedo by Italian luxury fashion label Brunello Cucinelli, the actor looked sharp and elegant at the event.

Hrithik with Nicole Kidman and Denis Villeneuve at LACMA. #HrithikRoshan https://t.co/M6MQFCPuRt — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) November 8, 2026

The gala also brought together several popular names from the entertainment and fashion industries, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, and BLACKPINK’s Rose.

Hrithik’s appearance was particularly notable as he became the first mainstream Indian actor to attend the prestigious event. He was hosted at the gala by Indian-origin producer and entrepreneur Kavita Gupta.

Internet reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s pictures with Dune director Denis Villeneuve

As soon as Hrithik Roshan’s pictures Dune director Denis Villeneuve surfaced online, fans started sharing their reactions. While many praised his international appearance, others felt he would be a perfect choice for the next James Bond.

One user wrote, “Let’s get Hrithik sir a bond audition now”, another user wrote, “Denis please cast him as James Bond”, another X user wrote, “Can we manifest a Denis Villeneuve film featuring Hrithik Roshan”, another tweeted, “perfect choice for James Bond”, another X user wrote, “Can we dream of him as a next James bond”.

Hrithik Roshan’s pictures with Nicole Kidman and Dune director Denis Villeneuve are going viral . Hey @grok, could Hrithik Roshan be the perfect choice for James Bond? https://t.co/2PkZMjYQ73 — Nandini (@Nandini808) November 9, 2026

Hrithik Roshan with Denis Villeneuve What an unexpected pic https://t.co/skNL8RyASZ — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) November 9, 2026

Dayummm#HrithikRoshan with #DenisVilleneuve….Can we dream of him as a next James bond https://t.co/JlBuOS0R5n — imharsh (@Harsh_SimplyMe) November 9, 2026

The James Bond suggestion became one of the talking points around the photographs, with fans praising the actor’s screen presence, looks, and personality. Dune director Denis Villeneuve is officially set to direct the next (26th) installment of the James Bond franchise for Amazon MGM Studios.

The 15th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala took place on November 7 in Los Angeles. The event was co-chaired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and artist Vija Celmins were honoured at this year’s gathering for their contributions to cinema and art.