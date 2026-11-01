Hrithik Roshan wishes girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday with a romantic note, shares unseen pics: ‘Too precious’

Hrithik Roshan made Saba Azad's birthday special with a heartwarming Instagram post. The actor shared a romantic note, comparing their relationship to a journey full of unexpected adventures.

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Hrithik Roshan's birthday post for girlfriend Saba Azad (PC: Instagram)

Some relationships are best described through the little things, and Hrithik Roshan’s latest birthday post for girlfriend Saba Azad is a lovely example. The actor, who generally keeps his personal life away from unnecessary attention, made an exception on a special occasion. His heartfelt message was not just another birthday wish but a sweet expression of how much he values having Saba by his side. Along with a series of pictures, Hrithik shared a thoughtful comparison that beautifully summed up their relationship. The post has also given fans a glimpse into some of their personal moments, including a photograph that has caught everyone’s attention.

Hrithik Roshan’s romantic birthday note for Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on November 1, 2026 (Sunday) to wish girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday. Sharing a series of photographs and videos, the actor penned a heartfelt note about his girlfriend and their relationship.

In his message, Hrithik recalled how someone once asked him about Saba. He initially said that he did not want to talk about her because she was too precious to him. He wrote, “Someone asked me about you. I said I don’t wanna talk about you cause it’s too precious. She insisted and I said this .. “Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from mumbai to a far off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy!”..”And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights.”…”If it was with her…” I said, “I’d pick the 2nd option…deliberately…every single time.”

The actor compared two flight options for travelling from Mumbai to a faraway destination. While one offered a direct and convenient journey, the other involved eight different cities, long waiting hours and the possibility of missing connecting flights. Hrithik revealed that if he were travelling with Saba, he would deliberately choose the second option every single time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

He further wrote, “Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures. Let’s adventure on my birthday girl. Here’s to a lifetime of long layovers together.”

Explaining his choice, he wrote that every ordinary moment, wait, and unexpected change turns into an adventure when he is with her. He ended the note by expressing his love and wishing her a happy birthday.

Hrithik Roshan shares picture of Saba Azad with his sons

Apart from his romantic birthday message, the pictures shared by Hrithik Roshan also offered a glimpse into some of their special memories. The photographs included candid moments of the couple, including one where they were seen enjoying ice creams together.

However, one picture particularly caught attention. It featured Saba posing happily with Hrithik’s sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. The photograph offered a glimpse into her bond with the actor’s family.

Hrithik shares his two sons with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. The former couple got married in 2000 and separated in 2014. Despite their separation, they have continued to co-parent their children.