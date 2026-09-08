Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan buys 2 luxury apartments in Mumbai for Rs 67.30 crore, check details inside

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan’s Rs 67.30 crore mumbai property has two 5BHK apartments and eight parking spots.

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Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan buys flat (PC-YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, has reportedly made a big investment in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market. She has purchased two apartments in the Seven Bungalows area of Versova for a combined Rs 67.30 crore. According to property data platform Brickbharat, the two apartments are located in Lotus Celestia, a luxury residential tower in Seven Bungalows. The properties are both situated on the 24th floor of the building.

Together, the apartments have a carpet area of nearly 12,860 sq ft. The single original flat is a 5BHK. The reported deal works out to an average price of around Rs 52,330 per sq ft. The transaction also includes eight designated parking spaces, according to the property details cited by Brickbharat.

Lotus Celestial, also known as Lotus Celestia, is an ultra-luxury seafront residential project by Lotus Developers in Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai. The project is expected to be ready for possession around 2029 – 2030. It is located close to Versova Metro Station on Line 1, offering convenient connectivity to Mumbai’s western suburbs. The development is also situated near popular areas such as Juhu and Lokhandwala Market, along with several international schools, multi-specialty hospitals and fine-dining destinations.

Pinkie Roshan is married to filmmaker and composer Rakesh Roshan. She is the mother of actor Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan.

The Roshan family has been associated with the Hindi film industry for several decades. Rakesh Roshan is known for films including the Krrish franchise, while Hrithik is one of Bollywood’s leading actors.

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for Krrish 4, the next instalment in his popular superhero franchise. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is among his most-awaited upcoming projects. Hrithik was most recently seen in a cameo in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha.