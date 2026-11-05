Ibrahim Ali Khan calls Kareena ‘coolest Stepmom’, Saif credits her for bringing family closer

Ibrahim Ali Khan called Kareena Kapoor the "coolest stepmother" and thanked her for always being there for him. Saif Ali Khan also credited Kareena for building a warm bond with his children Sara and Ibrahim and bringing the family closer.

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Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC-Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have often spoken about maintaining a close bond with their children from their respective relationships. Now, a special episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 offered another glimpse into their family equation, with Ibrahim Ali Khan calling Kareena the “coolest stepmother” and thanking her for always supporting him.

The episode featured video messages from Ibrahim and his sister Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s children with his former wife, actor Amrita Singh. Both siblings had special messages for their father and Kareena, while the couple also spoke about their relationship with the children.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Calls Saif His Hero

In his video message, Ibrahim first addressed his father and described him as his role model. He said Saif’s ability to deal with difficult situations in life had made him admire him even more. “Hello Abba and Bebo. Dad, you’re my role model. My hero. But it’s not who you are, it’s more about what you have been through. High highs and then the low lows. Heart attack. Thumb injury. Knife and all that. And that’s why, Dad, you’re my hero. And you always will be,” he said.

Ibrahim was referring to some of the difficult experiences Saif has faced in recent years, including his health issues, thumb injury and the knife attack at his Bandra residence.

He then shared a heartfelt message for Kareena, appreciating the bond they share. “And Bebo, I want you to know you are the coolest stepmother. You’ve always been there. So, I want to thank you. And lots of love to you, of course,” Ibrahim said.

When asked who deserved to win the episode’s hamper, Ibrahim immediately chose his father, saying, “Dad, I think.”

Saif Ali Khan Credits Kareena for Bringing the Family Closer

Saif also spoke about his family’s bond and credited Kareena for building a comfortable relationship with Sara and Ibrahim. However, he added that maintaining such relationships requires effort from everyone. “Everyone has been really wonderful and understanding. And, of course, I would credit Kareena and credit everyone because these things work both ways,” Saif said.

Kareena also spoke about Ibrahim’s equation with his younger half-brothers, Taimur and Jehangir. She revealed that the boys look up to him and enjoy spending time with their elder brother. “Tim and Jeh love Ibrahim. They really look up to him. They love playing with him. He makes such a nice effort,” she said.

Sara Ali Khan’s Special Message for Saif and Kareena

Sara also shared a video message for the couple. She praised her father and described him as the personification of style and charm. Turning to Kareena, Sara recalled her childhood favourite character, Poo, from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“The combination of Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar is basically my childhood. Poo is my favourite character ever. Can’t wait to watch your episode,” Sara said.

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh in 1991, and the couple separated in 2004. He later married Kareena Kapoor in October 2012. The couple have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Ibrahim and Sara’s warm messages, along with Saif and Kareena’s comments, offered a glimpse into the bond the family shares and the effort they have made to stay connected over the years.