‘You can’t behave like Indian citizen’: Imran Khan faces sharp questions from Bombay HC over leave-India notice amid protest row

The legal dispute involving the actor has drawn attention to his immigration status and the authorities' response to the protest.

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Bombay HC questions Imran Khan over leave-India notice (PC: Twitter)

Actor Imran Khan has found himself at the centre of a legal dispute after his participation in a protest drew questions about his citizenship status and the limits of his rights in India. The matter reached the Bombay High Court, where the actor’s immigration status became a key point of discussion. During the hearing, the judges made pointed observations about his participation in a demonstration against the Election Commission. The court also raised a comparison with how another country might respond if an Indian national took part in a similar protest on its soil.

Bombay High Court questions Imran Khan’s participation in protest

As per India Today, the Bombay High Court on Monday questioned Imran Khan over his participation in a protest against the Election Commission. The bench reminded the actor that he is an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. It observed that he could not exercise the same rights as an Indian citizen while taking part in political demonstrations.

“You are an OCI card holder. You can’t behave like an Indian citizen. You have nothing to say about SIR. You had no right to participate. You have to give a categorical undertaking to the court,” the bench told Khan.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the actor, told the court that Khan, 42, had spent his entire life in India and acquired US citizenship because he was born there. However, the judges maintained that his place of upbringing did not change his citizenship status.

Court compares protest in India with US

During the hearing, the bench asked Khan to consider how the United States might respond if an Indian citizen participated in a protest there. The court said, “Obviously because you aren’t an Indian citizen… Imagine if an Indian citizen does such protests in any other country, take, for example, your country – the US. That Indian citizen would have been sent back to the country on the next immediate flight.”

The judges also questioned why Khan had not chosen to apply for Indian citizenship despite spending most of his life in the country and building a career in Bollywood. “Since your childhood you have been here. Why don’t you accept Indian citizenship? You have become a Bollywood star here,” the court remarked.

What led to Imran Khan receiving a Leave India Notice?

In October 2026, Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police along with his girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan for participating in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll revisions. Washington also shared a selfie with Khan from inside the police detention van.

Since Khan is a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) subsequently issued him a Leave India Notice, directing him to leave the country by October 28.

Imran Khan’s take on Leave India Notice

The observations came while the court was hearing Khan’s petition challenging a Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The notice directed him to leave India. A bench had kept the notice on hold last week.

The latest hearing brought the actor’s OCI status and participation in the protest into focus. The court also sought a categorical undertaking from him in connection with the matter.