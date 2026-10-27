Imran Khan gets interim relief from Bombay High Court in ‘leave India’ notice case

Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court over the directive asking him to leave the country. The court has granted temporary protection while the legal challenge continues.

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Bombay High Court grants Imran Khan relief in ‘leave India’ notice case until November 2 (PC: Twitter)

Actor Imran Khan has received temporary relief in a legal matter that could have forced him to leave India within days. The Bombay High Court has put the order directing him to exit the country on hold until the next hearing, giving him a brief window to challenge the decision. The development comes amid questions over the circumstances in which the notice was issued and whether the required legal procedures were followed. Imran, who is an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, has approached the court to contest the directive.

Bombay High Court puts notice on hold until November 2

The court deferred the hearing on Imran Khan’s petition until November 2 at 3 pm after the Centre sought additional time to respond. The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Centre, requested that the hearing be postponed. Imran’s lawyer, senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, reminded the bench that the actor was required to leave India by October 28 under the notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

“Lordship may keep it on Monday,” the ASG told the bench. “But I have to leave tomorrow (according to the FRRO directive),” he responded, as per the report.

The Centre subsequently gave an oral assurance that no immediate action would be taken against Imran before the next hearing. The court adjourned the matter to November 2 and directed that the challenged order remain in abeyance until then. This means the notice will not be enforced during the interim period.

*This copy is being updated.*