  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Imran Khans girlfriend Lekha Washington shares first post after actor gets notice to leave India following CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Imran Khan’s girlfriend Lekha Washington shares first post after actor gets notice to leave India following CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Lekha Washington has shared a picture with Imran Khan from inside a police van, days after the actor was detained during a protest in Mumbai. Her post comes after he received a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 16, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Imran Khan’s girlfriend Lekha Washington shares first post after actor gets notice to leave India following CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Imran Khan with girlfriend Lekha Washington (PC: Instagram)

Actor Imran Khan has found himself at the centre of a major controversy after participating in a protest in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The actor, who holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was detained along with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan during the demonstration on October 10, 2026. The incident has since drawn attention, with the authorities issuing a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026. Amid the developments, Lekha has now shared a new post on social media, offering a glimpse of the couple following their detention. The post comes as Imran prepares to challenge the notice in court. Here’s what she shared and what happened during the protest. 

Lekha Washington shares first post after Imran Khan gets notice to leave India 

Lekha Washington took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Imran Khan sitting inside a police van. The photograph appears to have been taken during their detention following the protest in Mumbai. 

Read more: Ashoke Pandit slams Imran Khan, backs notice asking him to leave India: ‘You are trying to create unrest in country’

Alongside the picture, Lekha wrote, “just” followed by a string of heart emojis. Her post comes after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice asking Imran to leave India by October 28, 2026.  

Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan also reacted to the post, commenting, “You are love” along with red heart emojis. The post has brought attention back to the couple after the controversy surrounding the protest and the actor’s immigration status. 

Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India? 

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. 

Lekha and Zayn were also present during the incident. The three were detained by Mumbai Police along with hundreds of other protesters and were released later. 

The controversy intensified after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya complained about Imran’s participation, alleging that it violated the rules applicable to OCI cardholders. Following the complaint, the FRRO issued a notice directing the actor to leave India by October 28, 2026.  

Imran Khan to challenge FRRO notice in Bombay High Court 

Imran Khan is challenging the notice directing him to leave India in the Bombay High Court. His lawyer, Zulfiquar Memon, has argued that the rules do not impose a blanket ban on OCI cardholders participating in protests. The case will examine the circumstances of the demonstration and the legal basis for the notice. 

The next development will be the court’s consideration of Imran’s challenge to the order.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bollywood News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.