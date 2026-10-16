Imran Khan’s girlfriend Lekha Washington shares first post after actor gets notice to leave India following CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Lekha Washington has shared a picture with Imran Khan from inside a police van, days after the actor was detained during a protest in Mumbai. Her post comes after he received a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/imran-khan-girlfriend-lekha-washington-shares-first-post-after-actor-gets-notice-to-leave-india-following-cjp-protest-against-cec-gyanesh-kumar-8536507/ Copy

Imran Khan with girlfriend Lekha Washington (PC: Instagram)

Actor Imran Khan has found himself at the centre of a major controversy after participating in a protest in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The actor, who holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was detained along with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan during the demonstration on October 10, 2026. The incident has since drawn attention, with the authorities issuing a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026. Amid the developments, Lekha has now shared a new post on social media, offering a glimpse of the couple following their detention. The post comes as Imran prepares to challenge the notice in court. Here’s what she shared and what happened during the protest.

Lekha Washington shares first post after Imran Khan gets notice to leave India

Lekha Washington took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Imran Khan sitting inside a police van. The photograph appears to have been taken during their detention following the protest in Mumbai.

Alongside the picture, Lekha wrote, “just” followed by a string of heart emojis. Her post comes after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice asking Imran to leave India by October 28, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lekha Washington (@lekhawashington)

Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan also reacted to the post, commenting, “You are love” along with red heart emojis. The post has brought attention back to the couple after the controversy surrounding the protest and the actor’s immigration status.

Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Mumbai Police say, “A Leave India Notice (LIN) has been issued to actor Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen.” — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Lekha and Zayn were also present during the incident. The three were detained by Mumbai Police along with hundreds of other protesters and were released later.

The controversy intensified after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya complained about Imran’s participation, alleging that it violated the rules applicable to OCI cardholders. Following the complaint, the FRRO issued a notice directing the actor to leave India by October 28, 2026.

Imran Khan to challenge FRRO notice in Bombay High Court

Imran Khan is challenging the notice directing him to leave India in the Bombay High Court. His lawyer, Zulfiquar Memon, has argued that the rules do not impose a blanket ban on OCI cardholders participating in protests. The case will examine the circumstances of the demonstration and the legal basis for the notice.

The next development will be the court’s consideration of Imran’s challenge to the order.