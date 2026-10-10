Imran Khan, Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie Khan released after detention at August Kranti Maidan during CJP protest

The gathering at August Kranti Maidan brought attention to the CJP protest, with the detention of the actors drawing interest from fans and followers.

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Zayn Marie Khan, Imran Khan and Lekha Washington head home after detention (PC: Twitter)

A protest in Mumbai drew attention after actors Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, along with Imran’s girlfriend Lekha Washington, were detained by the police during a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan on October 10, 2026. Zayn, who is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s niece, kept her followers informed through social media updates during the incident. Her posts offered a glimpse of what was happening while the group was in police custody. The three were later released, with Zayn confirming the development through a brief message and reassuring her followers that they were safe and heading home.

Why were Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan detained?

The actors were among those detained during a protest organised in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The party has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls.

The demonstration focused on concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and changes linked to Form 6, which is used to register new voters. Protesters have raised questions about the alleged removal of eligible voters and the Election Commission’s handling of the registration process.

What did Zayn Marie Khan post during detention?

Zayn shared updates on social media while she was being detained. She reassured her followers that she was doing fine and said she was speaking to the police about historical examples and their responsibilities.

In one post, she explained that she was discussing Jallianwala Bagh and Nazi Germany while reminding officers that their duty was to the country rather than any individual. She also shared a video claiming that the police action had given her a bigger platform to express her views. Zayn was seen raising slogans from inside the detention bus, showing that she continued to participate in the demonstration despite being taken into custody.

Check out viral picture and posts of Zayn Marie Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

When were Imran Khan, Lekha Washington and Zayn released?

Around half an hour after her earlier update, Zayn shared another post confirming that she, Imran and Lekha had been released. She posted a selfie with a short message reassuring followers that everything was fine and that they were heading home.

The update brought the immediate uncertainty surrounding their detention to an end. The incident also brought attention to the participation of the actors in the CJP demonstration.

What did Imran Khan say about joining the protest?

Before his detention, Imran explained that he had attended the gathering as a citizen rather than as a representative of a political organisation. He said he wanted to understand why people’s freedom of movement was being restricted and why their voices were being suppressed.

The actor also clarified that he was not making specific demands or representing any organisation. His remarks presented his participation as an individual decision to stand alongside other citizens at the protest.