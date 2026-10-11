Imran Khan, Lekha Washington named in FIR after Mumbai protest at August Kranti Maidan

The actors were released after being detained during the demonstration, which drew a major police response in South Mumbai.

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FIR filed against Imran Khan, Lekha Washington and others (PC: Twitter)

Actor Imran Khan found himself in the middle of a political controversy after joining a protest in Mumbai on Saturday. Known for films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Stories, Ek Main Aur Ek Tuu and Delhi Belly, the actor was among several people detained during a gathering at August Kranti Maidan. His girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan were also detained. The incident drew attention after Imran shared a picture from inside a police van and posted a light-hearted caption about his unexpected ride. The gathering was linked to a larger protest over electoral issues and demands for accountability.

Why did Mumbai Police register an FIR against Imran Khan and others?

Mumbai Police registered an FIR at Gamdevi Police Station against Imran Khan and others detained during the demonstration. The protest was held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) agitation in Delhi, which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The FIR invokes several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 223, 126(2), 189(2), 189(3) and 189(5). These provisions relate to disobedience of an order, wrongful restraint and offences connected with unlawful assembly. According to the police, personnel themselves filed the complaint. More than 400 people were reportedly detained during the demonstration.

What did Imran Khan say about his detention?

Following his detention, Imran shared a photograph of himself inside a police van on social media. He accompanied it with the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.” The post drew attention because of its humorous take on an otherwise tense situation.

A video from the incident also showed the actor saying “Jai Hind” to police personnel. In another clip, Imran said he did not understand why he had been taken away. He explained that people had been picked up from the streets and asked to sit inside police vans. The actor further claimed that he and the others were driven around for approximately two hours before being released.

Why did Imran Khan join the August Kranti Maidan protest?

Before being taken into the police van, Imran explained that he had joined the gathering as an ordinary Mumbai resident. He said he did not have any specific demands and was not representing an organisation. His remarks suggested that he had attended in his personal capacity rather than as a spokesperson for a political group. The protest itself was connected to the CJP’s campaign against the Election Commission chief over concerns surrounding the SIR exercise.

Check out viral video of Imran Khan here

Actor Imran Khan detained by Mumbai Police had come to support CJP protest at August Kranti Maidan https://t.co/oAqYwwmK47 — Vinay Dalvi (@Brezzy_Drive) October 10, 2026

Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie Khan were also detained

Lekha Washington, Imran’s girlfriend, and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan were among those detained at August Kranti Maidan. Both also shared updates from the police van through their social media accounts, bringing further attention to the incident.

The detention of the actors and other demonstrators has placed the Mumbai protest in the spotlight, with the FIR adding a legal dimension to the gathering.