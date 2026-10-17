Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court to challenge ‘leave India’ notice, calls it ‘arbitrary and unreasonable’

Known for films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and I Hate Luv Storys, Imran Khan is now pursuing a legal challenge that has brought him into the spotlight for reasons beyond cinema.

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Imran Khan takes legal route to challenge ‘leave India’ notice (PC: Twitter)

Actor Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court over a notice directing him to leave India, turning a recent administrative order into a legal battle over constitutional rights and due process. The actor, who says he has lived in India since he was two years old, is seeking urgent relief against the directive issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Mumbai. The development comes after Khan attended a protest in the city against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. His petition raises questions about the reasons behind the notice and the procedure followed before it was issued.

Why has Imran Khan challenged the ‘leave India’ notice?

Khan filed a petition before the Bombay High Court on Saturday, challenging an October 14 notice that directed him to leave India by October 28. In his plea, he described the order as “arbitrary, unreasoned and wholly misconceived”. He argued that it was issued without giving him a hearing and violated his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Article 14 guarantees equality before the law, while Article 21 protects life and personal liberty. Khan’s petition states that these constitutional protections also extend to foreign nationals living in India. He has asked the court to stay the notice and quash it.

What did Imran Khan say in his petition?

According to the petition filed through MZM Legal, the October 14 notice did not explain the alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, or identify the specific provisions he had supposedly breached. It also did not disclose any underlying order, supporting data or security report that formed the basis of the decision.

The plea described the notice as a “punitive executive action” and alleged that Khan was being made a “scapegoat”. It further claimed that the action appeared intended to “stifle perceived dissent”. These are allegations made in the petition and have not been established by a court.

Khan also stated that he had “no association, affiliation or connection whatsoever with any organization or institution involved in organizing or participating in the protest against the incumbent chief election commissioner in Mumbai”. He maintained that the notice failed to consider his circumstances and rights as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

FRRO issues a fresh show-cause notice

On the same day Khan filed his petition, the FRRO issued him another notice asking why action should not be taken against him under the laws governing foreigners and OCI cardholders. The original departure notice had given him two weeks to leave India.

The FRRO functions under the Bureau of Immigration. Khan’s petition argues that the original notice was issued without a reasonable opportunity for him to explain his position. He has sought urgent intervention from the high court, with his plea expected to be mentioned for a hearing.

What happens next in Imran Khan’s case?

The Bombay High Court will consider the legal challenge when the petition is taken up. Khan is seeking a stay on the departure notice and its cancellation, arguing that enforcement would undermine principles of natural justice.