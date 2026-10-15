Actor Imran Khan, who participated in CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, asked to leave India

Actor Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s nephew, has been asked to leave India following his participation in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. Here is what happened and why the police issued the notice.

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Imran Khan (PC: Twitter)

Imran Khan, known for films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, has found himself at the centre of a developing controversy. The actor, who has largely stayed away from the big screen in recent years, was among hundreds of people detained during a protest in Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan earlier this month. The demonstration was organised in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign. Now, the matter has taken another turn, with Mumbai Police directing the actor to leave India by a specified date. The development has brought attention to his citizenship status and the rules governing his participation in political demonstrations.

Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28

Mumbai Police has asked actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, 2026, following his participation in the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to reports, the action has been initiated under the relevant provisions of the Immigration Act.

The actor is an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. He is also the nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. His participation in the demonstration reportedly led authorities to examine whether his actions were permitted under the rules governing his immigration status.

Mumbai Police say, “A Leave India Notice (LIN) has been issued to actor Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen.” — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026



Mumbai Police said, “A Leave India Notice (LIN) has been issued to actor Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen.”, according to ANI.

The notice comes days after Imran was detained along with hundreds of other protesters in Mumbai. The demonstration was held in support of the CJP’s demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation amid questions surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Why was Imran Khan detained during the CJP protest in Mumbai?

On October 10, 2026, Imran Khan joined the demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. The protest was organised in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The campaign called for his resignation over alleged irregularities linked to the revision of electoral rolls.

Still tried to gather in support of CJP’s unauthorized protest call. Amir Khan’s nephew and Bollywood actor Imran Khan DETAINED by Mumbai Police at August Kranti Maidan. Mumbai Police had already DENIED permission. #Mumbai #CJPProtest #IndiaFirst https://t.co/HhphHVn8bP — Kamalraj Singh (@kamalrajsingh_) October 10, 2026

Mumbai Police detained more than 400 people during the demonstrations at August Kranti Maidan and nearby locations. Imran was among those taken into custody. He was later released.

Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself inside a police van on social media with the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.” The post attracted attention as news of his participation in the protest spread online.

Imran Khan’s OCI status under scrutiny after anti-CEC protest

Imran Khan’s citizenship status has become an important part of the case. The actor is an American citizen and holds an OCI card, which allows eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin to live in India under specified conditions. Following the protest, questions were raised about whether his participation in the demonstration was consistent with the rules applicable to OCI cardholders.

Further details about any response from Imran Khan or his representatives, and any legal developments, are awaited.