Actor Imran Khan to move Bombay High Court against notice to leave India after CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Imran Khan, Aamir Khan's nephew, plans to challenge the notice directing him to leave India after he participated in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai. His lawyer has questioned the action taken against the actor.

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Imran Khan at CJP protest (PC: Twitter)

Actor Imran Khan is preparing to take legal action after receiving a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026. The actor, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, found himself at the centre of a controversy following his participation in a protest in Mumbai. The demonstration was organised against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Imran was among those detained by the police on October 10, 2026. Now, rather than accepting the order, the actor is set to challenge it in court, bringing the issue of his immigration status and participation in the protest into focus. Here’s what we know about his next move and the case so far.

Imran Khan to move Bombay High Court against notice to leave India

Actor Imran Khan will approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026.

His legal team is expected to file a petition seeking relief from the order and request an urgent hearing. Imran Khan is being represented by advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon, and Chirag Naik from MZM Legal LLP.

Mumbai Police say, “A Leave India Notice (LIN) has been issued to actor Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen.” — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

According to Times of India report, “The actor will move Bombay high court challenging a Mumbai Police order directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating the Foreigners Act and related rules, his advocate Parvez Memon said.” “Rules do not prohibit OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders from participating in a protest”, said Zulfiquar Memon.

The notice reportedly cites alleged violations of the Foreigners Act and related immigration rules. Imran is an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. While the card allows eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin to live in and visit India under specified conditions, it does not make them Indian citizens. The actor’s legal take will bring the circumstances surrounding the notice before the court.

The plea is likely to be heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, according to Bar and Bench report.

Why did Imran Khan receive notice to leave India?

The controversy began on October 10, 026, when Imran participated in a demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. The protest supported the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

The actor was among hundreds of protesters detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration. He was later released. Following the incident, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint seeking action against Imran, questioning whether a foreign national holding an OCI card could participate in a political protest in India.

The complaint was subsequently referred to the FRRO, which issued the notice directing the actor to leave the country by October 28, 2026. The action was taken under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, according to reports.

As the October 28 deadline approaches, the next key development will be the filing of his petition and the Bombay High Court’s response to his request.