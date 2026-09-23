Imtiaz Ali shares pic from daughter Ida Ali’s engagement ceremony with boyfriend Krish Agrawal: ‘Seeking your blessings’

Imtiaz Ali has shared a sweet glimpse from daughter Ida Ali’s intimate engagement ceremony with Krish Agrawal. Ida also gave followers a peek at the celebrations through Instagram Stories.

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Imtiaz Ali announces daughter Ida's engagement to boyfriend Krish Agrawal (PC: Instagram)

A new celebration has begun in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s family as his daughter Ida Ali and her longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal take the next step in their relationship. The couple’s engagement has brought a few sweet glimpses on social media, giving fans a look at a special family occasion that was kept relatively private. Imtiaz recently shared a picture from the engagement ceremony on Instagram, showing Ida and Krish exchanging rings. The filmmaker also asked his followers to bless the newly engaged couple. The picture showed Ida dressed in a baby pink saree, while Krish opted for a black sherwani. Ida also shared some photos from the ceremony on her Instagram Story, giving her followers another glimpse into the celebrations.

Imtiaz Ali shares pic from daughter Ida Ali’s engagement ceremony with boyfriend Krish Agrawal

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal, and the filmmaker has given fans a glimpse of the intimate ceremony. While the family kept the celebration relatively private, Imtiaz’s social media post offered a look at the special moment as Ida and Krish exchanged rings.

Imtiaz shared a picture of the couple on Instagram, showing them smiling during the ceremony. Ida looked elegant in a baby pink saree, while Krish wore a black sherwani. Along with the picture, Imtiaz wrote, “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish and Idaa.”

The post comes a few months after Krish proposed to Ida during their trip to Norway. Ida had shared glimpses of that proposal with her followers in July 2026, including a look at her engagement ring.

Ida Ali and Krish Agrawal exchange rings at intimate ceremony

Ida Ali also gave her followers a peek into the engagement celebrations through her Instagram Stories. She shared a few pictures and videos from the special occasion which was attended by close family members and friends.

The glimpses came shortly after her father shared the first picture from the engagement. Ida has generally kept her relationship with Krish away from constant public attention, although she has occasionally shared moments from their travels and special occasions on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

The couple’s engagement follows their Norway proposal earlier this year. Krish had proposed to Ida in July, and she shared the romantic moment on social media with caption, “01/07/26 11pm Ytresand”. Imtiaz later revealed that Krish had spoken to him before proposing to his daughter.

Imtiaz Ali is known for directing some of the acclaimed Bollywood films including Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Amar Singh Chamkila.