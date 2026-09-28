EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • Income Tax searches 12 locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios over suspected fund transfers

Income Tax searches 12 locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios over suspected fund transfers

The Income Tax Department has launched searches at 12 Mumbai locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios. Here is what we know so far.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 28, 2026, 2:48 PM IST
Income Tax searches 12 locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios over suspected fund transfers
Income Tax searches 12 locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani (PC: Instagram)

The Income Tax Department has launched a search operation at several locations connected to Bollywood names, bringing attention to the financial side of the film industry. On Monday, September 28, 2026, multiple teams from the Mumbai Income Tax Department carried out searches at 12 locations linked to actor Rakul Preet Singh, filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.  

The action is reportedly connected to suspected irregularities involving funds allegedly routed overseas in the name of film financing. Officials are said to be checking financial documents and records as part of the ongoing operation. At this stage, the searches are an investigation and do not by themselves establish wrongdoing by any individual or company.

Read more: International Yoga Day 2026: Rakul Preet applauds Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s 21 Guinness World Records achievement: 'The effort by...'

This is a developing story. 

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bollywood News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.