Income Tax searches 12 locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios over suspected fund transfers

The Income Tax Department has launched a search operation at several locations connected to Bollywood names, bringing attention to the financial side of the film industry. On Monday, September 28, 2026, multiple teams from the Mumbai Income Tax Department carried out searches at 12 locations linked to actor Rakul Preet Singh, filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.
The action is reportedly connected to suspected irregularities involving funds allegedly routed overseas in the name of film financing. Officials are said to be checking financial documents and records as part of the ongoing operation. At this stage, the searches are an investigation and do not by themselves establish wrongdoing by any individual or company.
This is a developing story.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bollywood News on India.com.