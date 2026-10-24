India Ke Top 1%: Satish Kaushik’s lookalike leaves Anil Kapoor emotional- Watch Video

An emotional episode of India Ke Top 1% has caught viewers’ attention as Anil Kapoor encounters a contestant whose appearance reminds him of his late friend and longtime colleague Satish Kaushik.

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Anil Kapoor recalls late friend Satish Kaushik as his lookalike appears on India Ke Top 1% (PC: Instagram)

An unexpected encounter on a television show brought back memories of a friendship that lasted for decades. Anil Kapoor, known for his energetic screen presence and long association with the Hindi film industry, became emotional when he met a contestant who bears a striking resemblance to his late friend Satish Kaushik. The moment took place on India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show, where a simple conversation turned into a heartfelt tribute. As the actor recalled their bond, the episode offered viewers a glimpse into a friendship that went far beyond working together in films.

Anil Kapoor recalls his special bond with Satish Kaushik

The emotional moment unfolded when contestant Gagan spoke about how people often compare his appearance to that of Satish Kaushik, the actor and filmmaker who died in March 2023. His resemblance brought back several memories for Kapoor, who shared a close personal and professional relationship with Kaushik.

Recalling their friendship, Kapoor revealed that he affectionately called Kaushik ‘Danny DeVito’ because they both loved the Hollywood film Twins. He explained how well his friend understood him, including his moods and emotions.

“Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha, kyunki usko mere baare mein har cheez pata thi, mera gussa, meri khushi, har cheez. He knew me so well,” Kapoor said. The actor also remembered how Kaushik appreciated his abilities and encouraged him with the words, “Tera talent lajawab hai.” His recollections reflected the trust and affection they shared over the years.

Contestant Gagan brings back memories of Mr. India

Gagan also recalled meeting Kaushik while the veteran actor was shooting for the television series Sumit Sambhal Lega in Delhi. His personal connection to the late star added another layer to the conversation.

Kapoor said that even a 70-minute shoot would not be enough to share all his stories about Kaushik. The actor’s memories highlighted how much their friendship meant to him and how many moments they had shared away from the camera. The interaction became lighter when Kapoor and Gagan recreated one of Kaushik’s most recognisable dialogues from Mr. India. Together, they delivered the iconic line, “Mera naam hai Calendar, main chala kitchen ke andar!”

Pleased by the recreation, Kapoor told Gagan, “Aapne mera dil jeet liya hai (You have won my heart).” He also jokingly suggested that filmmakers present in the audience consider casting the two as twin brothers in a project inspired by Twins.

India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. Viewers can also watch the show on JioHotstar.

See viral video of Anil Kapoor here

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Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik’s four-decade friendship

Kapoor and Kaushik shared a friendship spanning around four decades, along with several memorable collaborations. Their 1987 film Mr. India remains one of their best-known projects, with Kapoor playing the lead role and Kaushik becoming widely loved as Calendar.

They also worked together in films such as Ram Lakhan, Deewana Mastana, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Thar and many others, that later made their collaborations iconic. Their relationship extended well beyond the film sets, with Kapoor often speaking warmly about Kaushik and considering him a younger brother.

Kaushik died on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66 following a heart attack in Gurugram. His sudden death deeply affected Kapoor, who mourned the loss of a friend he considered an irreplaceable part of his life.