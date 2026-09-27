India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina takes a dig at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, says ‘Unko bhi refund chahiye’

Samay Raina brought his trademark humour to the latest episode as he made a cheeky reference to one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent films.

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Samay Raina trolls Ayushmann Khurrana (PC: Twitter)

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2 brought together a familiar mix of comedy, celebrity conversations and unexpected moments. This time, Ayushmann Khurrana joined Samay Raina for a members-only episode that also featured mentalist Suhani Shah, comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu and comedian Rajat Sood. As the conversation moved between different topics, Samay did what he is known for and slipped in a few cheeky one-liners. Ayushmann, who has often been part of light-hearted conversations around his films, also became the subject of one such joke during the episode.

Samay Raina jokes about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Samay Raina took a playful dig at Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2026 film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do by twisting the meaning of its title. While speaking to the actor, Samay said, “Woh bhi dekhi thi aapki film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, woh do matlab woh do log jo film dekhne gaye the mere saath. Aur unko bhi refund hi chahiye.”

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The joke left Ayushmann and the audience laughing. Samay’s remark was based on the title of the film and turned “woh do” into a reference to the two people he claimed had watched the film with him. The comedian then added that those two people also wanted a refund.

See viral video from India’s Got Latent Season 2 here

Ayushmann Khurrana immediately regretting coming on Samay Raina – India’s Got Latent Season 2 #Ayushmaankhurana has Two movie releasing in span of two months – #UdtaTeer and #PremMolLiya. pic.twitter.com/4W3yr0MOMY — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) September 27, 2026

What happened in the members-only episode?

The episode is the fourth bonus instalment of India’s Got Latent 2. Samay announced its release on his YouTube channel with the message, “Bonus episode 4 out on members only.” The episode has a runtime of 34 minutes and 13 seconds and is currently available exclusively for YouTube members.

The bonus episodes have given the show another way to bring in celebrity guests and additional comedy content outside its regular releases. Ayushmann’s appearance added another Bollywood name to the ongoing season.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office performance

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The romantic comedy received mixed-to-negative reviews, although the chemistry between its cast members was appreciated by some viewers.

According to tracking data from Sacnilk, the film was made on an estimated budget of around Rs 57 crore to Rs 60 crore. It recorded a lifetime India net collection of Rs 51.38 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 60.11 crore. The overseas collection was Rs 7.85 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 67.96 crore.

What is next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann currently has two films lined up. He will next appear in Udta Teer alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film marks another collaboration between the two actors after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, 2026, which will also mark last appearance of late actor Mukul Dev. He will also headline Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Sharvari. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026.