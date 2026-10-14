Inside the Mumbai hotel where Ujjwal Nikam stayed during Ajmal Kasab’s trial

Ujjwal Nikam lived in a Mumbai hotel for 20 years, called a 150-square-foot room of The Residency Hotel Fort his home.

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Ujjwal Nikam's Mumbai Hotel (PC- Instagram)

Ujjwal Nikam, one of India’s most prominent special public prosecutors, spent two decades living in a Mumbai hotel while handling several high-profile criminal cases. From the 1993 Bombay bombings to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, his work often kept him away from his family in Jalgaon. Nikam represented the Maharashtra government in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive after the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Kasab confessed that members of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the attacks and that the operation was controlled from Pakistan.

Nikam also handled cases related to the Pramod Mahajan murder, the Gulshan Kumar murder, the 2013 Mumbai gang rape and the 2016 Kopardi rape and murder.

His professional journey is now the subject of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Ahead of its release, Nikam and Rao spoke about his life and experiences in a video interview with Curly Tales.

Why did Ujjwal Nikam live in a Mumbai hotel for 20 years?

During the interview, Nikam spoke about his current apartment in Mumbai and revealed that he had spent years living in a hotel before moving into his own home. “We came here in 2013. From 1993 to 2013, I lived in Hotel Residency.”

During those years, he stayed at the hotel on weekdays and travelled to Jalgaon to spend weekends with his family.

Inside the Mumbai hotel where Ujjwal Nikam stayed

The Residency Hotel Fort is a three-star boutique heritage hotel in South Mumbai. According to its official website, the property is within walking distance of several popular locations, including Churchgate, the Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Flora Fountain and Colaba Causeway.

The hotel offers rooms with modern facilities, including a television, coffee maker, mini refrigerator, room service and a 24-hour hot and cold water supply. Its accommodation options include deluxe, deluxe double, deluxe single, club residency and suite rooms.

However, Nikam’s room during his years at the hotel was far from spacious. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror during Ajmal Kasab’s trial, he revealed that he lived in a room measuring just 150 square feet. “This room is my home, my office, and my comfort zone,” he added.

How the hotel became his home away from home

The government had arranged a room for Nikam at the hotel to ensure his security during sensitive trials. Its location, close to the courts, police headquarters and Mantralaya, made it a convenient place for him to stay. Explaining why he chose to stay there instead of his large home in Jalgaon, he said, “This hotel is near the courts, the police headquarters and the Mantralaya. It’s also very hygienic.”

He described the hotel as his “home away from home”. Round-the-clock security was also provided to keep him safe while he worked on high-profile cases.

Living away from his family was not easy, but Nikam said his responsibilities towards the country kept him going. “Nation comes first. I do miss my family, my children, but I have a duty towards my country and that motivates me,” Nikam told the publication.

What was Ujjwal Nikam’s daily routine at the hotel?

Despite the demands of his work, Nikam followed a disciplined daily routine during his stay. He would wake up at 4 am and study his cases until 6 am. He would then go for a walk, read the newspaper and watch news channels to stay updated on current affairs.

After having breakfast at around 9:30 am, he would speak with the investigating officers before leaving for court at approximately 10:30 am.