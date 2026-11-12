Jackie Shroff faces question on Tiger’s firing incident, host intervenes at Kaali Kheti event- Watch

A media interaction at the Kaali Kheti trailer launch took an awkward turn when a journalist attempted to bring up an incident involving the actor's son.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/jackie-shroff-faces-question-on-tigers-firing-incident-host-intervenes-at-kaali-kheti-event-watch-8544285/ Copy

Jackie Shroff stays silent when asked about Tiger Shroff's firing incident (PC: Twitter)

A media event took an unexpected turn when a question about a recent incident involving a Bollywood actor’s family came up during an interaction with the press. The actor at the centre of the moment was veteran star Jackie Shroff, who attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kaali Kheti in Mumbai on Thursday. While the event was meant to focus on the film and its cast, the conversation briefly moved towards a sensitive matter. The moment caught the attention of those present, especially as Jackie was meeting the media after his son’s recent firing incident.

Jackie Shroff avoids question on Tiger Shroff’s firing incident

During the Kaali Kheti trailer launch, a journalist attempted to ask Jackie Shroff about the firing incident involving his son Tiger Shroff. However, before the question could be completed, the event’s host intervened and stopped the journalist from taking the conversation further. Jackie did not respond to the question and chose to remain silent.

Although the actor had made public appearances after the incident, this was his first media interaction at a press conference since the attack. A video of the moment has also surfaced online, showing the host stepping in as the question is raised.

See viral video of Jackie Shroff from the event here

#JackieShroff reaction to Question On #TigerShroff ‘s Firing Incident At #KaaliKheti Trailer https://t.co/BxF3GJFmIY — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) November 12, 2026

What happened during the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

The incident took place on October 18, 2026, when Tiger was leaving a football ground in Mumbai. According to the details shared, two gunmen opened fire at his car before escaping on a motorcycle with another person. Tiger sustained minor injuries, while his driver and auto-rickshaw driver were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

An audio message linked to gangster Anil Pandit later claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The case is being investigated by the police. So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the firing. A special MCOCA court has extended the police custody of five accused until November 16, 2026.

Tiger Shroff firing case leads to increased security for Bollywood stars

The firing incident also brought attention to the security of film personalities in Mumbai. Security arrangements for several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, have been stepped up amid concerns following threats and incidents involving celebrities.

The development has once again raised questions about the safety of actors and their families, particularly those who have received threats in the past.

When will Kaali Kheti release?

Kaali Kheti is a horror film directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan. The film also features Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam alongside Jackie Shroff. Kaali Kheti is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026, in a clash with Esha Deol’s Pratap and Sunny Deol starrer Suryaa.