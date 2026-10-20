Jackie Shroff makes first public appearance after Tiger Shroff firing incident, Suniel Shetty reacts

Tiger Shroff firing case: Jackie Shroff attends Bappi Lahiri Marg ceremony, CM Devendra Fadnavis assures action

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Jackie Shroff spotted in public after Tiger Shroff firing incident (PC- Instagram)

Actor Jackie Shroff attended a public event in Mumbai on Monday, a day after his son Tiger Shroff’s car was targeted in a firing incident. The event was held to name a road after late singer and composer Bappi Lahiri. Actor Suniel Shetty and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the ceremony.

Jackie Shroff attends Bappi Lahiri Marg naming ceremony

Jackie was seen posing for photographs with Devendra Fadnavis and other guests while holding his trademark plant. Members of Bappi Lahiri’s family also attended the ceremony. This was Jackie’s first public appearance since the firing incident involving Tiger.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis and Actor Jackie Shroff attends the naming ceremony of the ‘Bappi Lahiri Marg.’ https://t.co/El4Bx6OSwu — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026



According to officials from the Chief Minister’s Office, Jackie and Fadnavis exchanged pleasantries but did not discuss the shooting. The two share cordial relations, officials said.

Jackie and Suniel Shetty also shared a warm hug at the event. Suniel later spoke about the attack on Tiger and stressed the importance of safety.

“The whole world loves Tiger and Jackie Dada, and if something like this can happen to him, it could happen to anyone. It shouldn’t have happened. Tiger is so focused on sports and exercise; I don’t know why this occurred—it shouldn’t have. It is so, so important for us to stay safe. For me, Jackie Dada is a childhood friend, and I just hope everything turns out well. I’m also relieved that Tiger himself is fine—it was his driver who got hurt, and he is currently recovering.”

What happened during the firing incident?

On Sunday, Tiger was returning from a football match in Juhu when three bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at his car. The actor escaped with minor abrasions, but his driver suffered a gunshot wound. Tiger reportedly took the wheel after noticing that his driver had been injured.

Actor Karan Veer Mehra, who had played football with Tiger, later revealed that he was driving behind the actor’s car and noticed blood spots after the incident.

Tiger subsequently met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Visuals from their meeting showed bandages on the actor’s hand and chest.

Three accused arrested in Tiger Shroff firing case

The three men accused of firing at Tiger outside a football ground in Juhu were arrested by Rajasthan Police on Monday afternoon. They were reportedly caught aboard a Jaipur-bound express train at Kota Junction.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media in Nagpur that the “cowards behind the attack would not be spared”. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said the government would not hesitate to adopt a “bullet-for-bullet police” response if required.