Jackie Shroff takes part in Yamuna cleaning drive with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, says ‘It is everyone’s duty’

Jackie Shroff joined Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Esha Gupta and singer Stebin Ben for a post-Chhath Puja cleanliness drive at Munak Nehar in Shalimar Bagh.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/jackie-shroff-takes-part-in-yamuna-cleaning-drive-with-delhi-cm-rekha-gupta-says-it-is-everyones-duty-8546253/ Copy

Esha Gupta, Rekha Gupta and Jackie Shroff (PC -Instagram)

Actor Jackie Shroff has stepped forward to support the cause of keeping the Yamuna River clean. The actor joined Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for a post-Chhath Puja cleanliness drive, where he urged people to take responsibility for protecting rivers and water bodies. The campaign was held at Munak Nehar in Shalimar Bagh and also saw the participation of actor Esha Gupta and singer Stebin Ben. Videos from the event showed Jackie wearing gloves and actively taking part in the cleaning activity. He was seen picking up waste and collecting it before disposing of it at a designated spot.

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Actor Jackie Shroff and Singer Bismil to participate in Yamuna Cleanliness Campaign at Munak Nehar Ghat, Shalimar Bagh. https://t.co/rOMBl2vMkB — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026



During the drive, Jackie spoke about the importance of keeping rivers clean and said everyone must contribute towards protecting the environment. He stressed that preserving water bodies was not just for the present generation but also for the children who would inherit them.

Speaking about the initiative, the Border actor said, “Cleaning the water and cleaning the river, I think it is everyone’s duty. Not for us, but for our children, the whole gang behind us. We had left. Now what we are leaving is in your hands. It is our duty to clean every river.”

He also urged people to stop throwing garbage into rivers, especially those that hold religious significance and are worshipped by devotees.

“Keeping the water clean and cleaning the Yamuna is everyone’s responsibility. It is our duty to keep every river clean. We should not dump our waste at the feet of the very goddesses we worship. Please be careful. We consider these rivers goddesses and worship them, don’t we?” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, actor Jackie Shroff and singer Bismil participate in the Yamuna Cleanliness Campaign at Munak Nehar Ghat, Shalimar Bagh. https://t.co/fsg5r1mSig — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

What did Rekha Gupta say about the cleanliness drive?

Addressing the media, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the campaign was not limited to cleaning the Munak Canal but was part of a larger effort to improve cleanliness and increase green spaces across the national capital. “This is not just about the Munak Canal; it is about all of Delhi, our mother Yamuna, the cleanliness of the city, and making the city green.”

(With inputs from IANS)