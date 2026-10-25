Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth’s film sees big Saturday jump, crosses Rs 666 crore worldwide

Jailer 2 Box office collection day 10 report: Rajinikanth’s film sees 66.6% jump, India net nears Rs 373 crore

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Jailer 2 box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 bounced back at the box office after a Friday dip in collections. The action drama earned Rs 24.15 crore in India net collections on its second Saturday (Day 10), up 66.6% from the Rs 14.50 crore it collected on Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film’s India net collection has reached approximately Rs 373 crore, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 666.30 crore.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 10

Jailer 2 collected Rs 10 crore in overseas gross revenue on Saturday, taking its total international collection to Rs 229.50 crore. The film recorded an average of Rs 20,835 per show across 11,591 screenings. The film earned Rs 334.35 crore in India net collections during its first week. It opened with Rs 59.70 crore on October 15, followed by Rs 37.10 crore, Rs 47.25 crore and Rs 55.85 crore over the next three days. Its collections stood at Rs 42.35 crore on Monday, Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday, Rs 28.15 crore on Wednesday and Rs 17.15 crore on Thursday.

After its Friday collection dropped to Rs 14.50 crore, the film witnessed a strong recovery on Saturday.

Jailer 2 language-wise box office collection

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 10, earning Rs 16.25 crore across 5,545 shows, with an occupancy rate of 46.2%. The Telugu version collected Rs 4.40 crore from 1,835 shows, recording 38.4% occupancy. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.90 crore across 4,008 shows, with 20% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Kannada version added Rs 0.60 crore from 203 shows, registering 41% occupancy.

The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 49.65%. Its morning shows registered 29% occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night shows recorded 48.15%, 56% and 65.46%, respectively.

The Hindi 2D version had an overall occupancy of 24.23%, while the Telugu 2D version recorded 41.42%.

Jailer 2 state-wise collections and footfalls

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise box office figures on Saturday, contributing Rs 12 crore in gross collections. Karnataka followed with Rs 5.50 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 4.50 crore. Kerala contributed Rs 2.75 crore, and the rest of India accounted for Rs 3.50 crore. The total domestic gross collection for the day stood at Rs 28.25 crore.

The film recorded 1,610,496 footfalls on Day 10, taking its cumulative audience attendance to 24,676,150.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Vidya Balan.