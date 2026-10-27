Jailer 2 box office day 11: Rajinikanth’s film sees Monday dip yet crosses Rs 400 crore in India

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office, setting a new record for Tamil cinema. Check box office report.

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Jailer 2 (PC: Twitter)

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its strong box-office run, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark in India during its second week. However, the film saw collections drop on its second Monday after a strong festive weekend. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer was released on October 15.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 9.45 crore net in India on its second Monday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 408.15 crore. Despite the weekday dip, the film has maintained a solid run at the box office. The Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 334.35 crore in its first week. Its release ahead of Dussehra helped it benefit from the festive period. The film also performed well during its second weekend, earning Rs 14.50 crore on Friday, Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday.

Jailer 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Tamil Film

Jailer 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, surpassing Rajinikanth’s own films 2.0 and Jailer at the domestic and worldwide box office. It has also overtaken Vijay’s Leo. The film’s final collection will depend on how well it holds in the coming days.

Rajinikanth Watches Jailer 2 With Fans

Amid the film’s success, Rajinikanth recently visited a theatre in Chennai to watch Jailer 2 with fans. The actor, who was celebrating the film’s performance, reportedly watched a film in a theatre with fans for the first time in four decades. His grandson Lingaa, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson accompanied him.

A video shared by the film’s Telugu distributors, Sithara Entertainments, showed Rajinikanth wearing a hat and quietly watching the audience’s reactions. Fans cheered during his scenes, while the actor observed their excitement.

Last week, Nelson also thanked audiences for their response to the film in a post on X. Sharing a picture of Rajinikanth and Anirudh, the director wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”

About Jailer 2

In Jailer 2, Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan, Meena, Rithvik and Yogi Babu reprise their roles from the first film. The sequel also features SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan and Namo Narayana.

The film continues the story of the first instalment and brings several plot points closer to a conclusion. However, it also hints that the story may have more to offer.