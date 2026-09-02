Jana Nayagan actress Mamitha Baiju hospitalised ahead of Australia trip, doctors advise complete rest

Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju, who was expected to attend the event as the chief guest, has been advised by doctors to take complete rest.

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Mamitha Baiju (PC-Instagram)

Actress Mamitha Baiju, who was seen in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, will not be travelling to Australia this week for an Onam celebration after she was hospitalised with high fever and body pain. The actor, who was expected to attend the event as the chief guest, has been advised by doctors to take complete rest. Mamitha was scheduled to attend the Lendaxis Clyde Onam 2026 event, organised by the Clyde Malayali Association. The celebration was originally planned for September 5 in Australia. Following the actor’s health setback, the organisers have postponed the event.

The new date is expected to be announced after the organisers coordinate with Mamitha’s team and the venue.

Mamitha Baiju Shares Health Update

The Clyde Malayali Association shared a video in which Mamitha addressed fans and members who were looking forward to meeting her in Australia. The actor confirmed that she is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. “Unfortunately, I will not be able to be there on the date that was confirmed. I am currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. If there had been any way possible, I would have come, but the doctors have advised me to take complete rest,” Mamitha Baiju said.

Mamitha also expressed her disappointment over missing the celebration. She explained that cancelling her Australia trip was unavoidable because of her current health condition.

The actor had earlier been announced as the celebrity guest for the Onam event, and preparations were underway for the celebration. However, with Mamitha unable to travel, the organisers decided to postpone the programme instead of going ahead with the original date.

Mamitha Baiju Hopes To Meet Australian Fans Soon

Mamitha also apologised to the organisers and everyone who was waiting to see her at the event. She said she hopes to meet the Clyde Malayali Association members at another time. “I want to come and meet the Clyde family. I apologise to everyone. It is because of this situation that I have had to cancel. I hope this can happen on another occasion,” Mamitha Baiju said.

The organisers will announce the new date once it is finalised with Mamitha’s team and the venue.

Mamitha Baiju is known for films including Premalu and Jana Nayagan. Her latest movie, Bethlehem Family Unit, is currently running in theatres.