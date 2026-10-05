Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on morphed Chuttamalle video, takes strong stand against AI misuse: ‘Her Body. Her Choice’

Janhvi Kapoor has finally spoken on the AI-morphed Chuttamalle video featuring her. The actor condemned the misuse of AI and spoke strongly about consent, privacy, and women’s safety.

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Janhvi Kapoor slams Chuttamalle AI video (PC: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor has spoken out after an AI-morphed video featuring her from Chuttamalle began circulating online. The actor, who starred opposite Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1, has taken a strong stand against the misuse of technology and the creation of content without a person’s consent. The incident has once again brought attention to the growing concerns around AI-generated and digitally altered content involving women. Rather than treating the episode as an isolated incident, Janhvi used her statement to speak about a much wider issue. She highlighted how women continue to face judgement and unwanted attention, with the same concerns now extending into the digital space. She also thanked members of the film industry who spoke up in her support.

Janhvi Kapoor condemns AI-morphed Chuttamalle video

Janhvi Kapoor addressed the controversy through a strongly worded statement shared on Instagram. She condemned the creation and circulation of digitally manipulated content without consent, calling the misuse of technology to objectify women “deeply violating” and saying it was “bordering on sexual assault.”

The actor stressed that consent, choice, and respect for a woman’s body should not be treated as complicated issues. She pointed out that a woman’s clothes, previous choices or anything she may have consented to in the past cannot be taken as permission to cross her boundaries.

Janhvi also explained that the issue goes beyond the AI-morphed video involving her. According to the actor, it reflects the larger reality of women having to constantly negotiate safety and deal with judgement over their choices. She added that this threat has now expanded into the digital world, where technology can be misused to create fictionalised content.

Janhvi Kapoor thanks Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and others for support

Janhvi Kapoor also thanked her Devara co-star Jr NTR for publicly condemning the AI-morphed video. NTR had earlier called the content “disgusting, sick and shameless” and said he would pursue legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading it.

He wrote on X, “In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where “Matrudevo Bhava” is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words.

To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter.”

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where “Matrudevo Bhava” is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

In her statement, Janhvi said she was deeply touched by NTR taking a stand on an issue that may not directly concern him. She said such support can make a difference to women who have experienced similar behaviour.

She also expressed gratitude to Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Khushbu Sundar for speaking out and calling for action against the misuse of AI and the mentality behind such practices.

Janhvi Kapoor on AI misuse and women’s safety

The controversy has also sparked a wider conversation around the misuse of artificial intelligence. The AI-generated video reportedly used footage of Janhvi from Chuttamalle and digitally altered her appearance to create sexually explicit content that was not part of the original song. The video was later taken down.

Chiranjeevi has also called for a coordinated response from the Telugu film industry, including a dedicated support system to help people affected by such content and work with cybercrime authorities. He urged people not to watch, download, or circulate such videos, even when their intention is to condemn them.

Her response has now added a stronger voice to the growing discussion around consent, digital safety, and responsible use of AI.