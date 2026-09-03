Janmashtami 2026 songs: ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ to ‘Go Go Govinda’, 10 Bollywood songs to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

Janmashtami 2026 songs: Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with these 10 soulful and festive Bollywood songs, from ‘Kanha Soja Zara’ and ‘Woh Kisna Hai’ to ‘Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala’. These evergreen tracks beautifully capture Krishna’s divine charm, making them perfect for your Janmashtami playlist.

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Krishna Janmashtami songs (PC-YouTube)

Janmashtami is incomplete without music. As devotees across the country prepare to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on September 4, 2026, Bollywood’s collection of Krishna-themed songs offers the perfect soundtrack for the festivities. From soulful bhajans and beautiful Radha-Krishna melodies to high-energy Dahi Handi numbers, these songs have remained popular across generations.

Whether you are looking for a devotional track for your Janmashtami puja or an energetic song for a Dahi Handi celebration, there is something for everyone. Here are 10 Bollywood songs that can add to the festive mood this Janmashtami.

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan

Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh’s ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ beautifully captures the playful relationship between Radha and Krishna. The song remains one of the most popular Bollywood tracks associated with Krishna.



Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala – Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey’s timeless voices make this one of the most soulful Krishna songs in Hindi cinema. The song focuses on the innocent bond between young Krishna and Yashoda.



Go Go Govinda – OMG! Oh My God!

For those looking for a high-energy Janmashtami track, ‘Go Go Govinda’ is an ideal choice. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva, the song brings the excitement of a Dahi Handi celebration.



Govinda Aala Re – Bluff Master

Mohammed Rafi’s iconic voice makes ‘Govinda Aala Re’ a festive favourite. The Shammi Kapoor song continues to be associated with Janmashtami celebrations even decades after its release.



Chandi Ki Daal Par – Hello Brother

Starring Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji, this lively number is another popular Dahi Handi song. Its energetic beats make it perfect for festive gatherings.



Radha – Student Of The Year

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra feature in this colourful and upbeat track. ‘Radha’ gives a modern Bollywood twist to the timeless Radha-Krishna theme.



Woh Kisna Hai – Kisna: The Warrior Poet

‘Woh Kisna Hai’ combines devotion with a grand cinematic presentation. The song is a fitting addition to a Janmashtami playlist for listeners looking for something more soulful.



Bada Natkhat Hai Yeh – Amar Prem

Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Bada Natkhat Hai Yeh’ beautifully captures Krishna’s mischievous childhood. The song remains a nostalgic favourite for Janmashtami celebrations.



Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal – Mughal-E-Azam

This classic from Mughal-E-Azam brings together Krishna’s playful leela and the grandeur of Indian classical music. It continues to be remembered as one of Bollywood’s iconic Krishna-themed songs.



Kanha Soja Zara -Baahubali 2 The Conclusion

If you want to turn up the energy during Krishna Janmashtami, ‘Kanha Soja Zara’ is a perfect choice. The track from Baahubali 2 The Conclusion captures the lively and chaotic spirit associated with the festivities.



From timeless classics to modern Bollywood favourites, these songs capture different sides of Krishna—from the playful Makhan Chor to the beloved Govinda.

Add them to your Janmashtami playlist and celebrate the festival with music, devotion and plenty of festive cheer.