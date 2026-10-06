Javed Akhtar on Naseeruddin Shah’s PM Modi remark: ‘Could be said in civilised language’

Javed Akhtar has reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s controversial remarks about “illiterate” leaders, saying the actor could have expressed his views in more “civilised language.”

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Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah (PC- Instagram)

Javed Akhtar has reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s recent comments about uneducated leaders and the state of the country. While Shah did not name Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his remarks were widely interpreted as a criticism of the Prime Minister. In a recent interview with Indian Express Hindi, Akhtar was asked whether Shah’s comments were driven by a personal grudge. The veteran writer said he could not comment on Shah’s intentions but felt that the actor could have chosen more restrained words.

“I do not know whether it is a vendetta or not. I cannot say if Naseer Saab wants to be a leader, but I feel such things could be said in much more civilised language. However, he is an angry middle-aged man, so that is how he speaks. It is his opinion—what can I say?” he said.

Javed Akhtar says political language has changed

Akhtar went on to say that the use of harsh language is not limited to Naseeruddin Shah. According to him, the tone of public and political conversations has changed significantly over the years. “This change is not just seen in Naseer, but in society as a whole. If you look at present-day politics, that kind of language was not used in the 1950s. Back then, people belonged to every school of thought, be it leftist, rightist, extreme left, or extreme right, yet we never heard such language,” he added.

The writer also questioned why Shah was being singled out when several politicians have used stronger language in public. “So why single out Naseer? I can send you the names of 15 far more prominent leaders and the kind of language they have been using. Crores of people listen to those politicians as well,” he added.

What did Naseeruddin Shah say?

The controversy began after Naseeruddin Shah spoke about leadership and education. Without directly naming anyone, the actor said, “If an illiterate person governs this country, then he will want the country to become illiterate, insensible, incapable, and unsuccessful like him.”

The remark triggered a political debate, with some criticising Shah’s choice of words while others supported his larger point about education and governance.

Javed Akhtar on social and political issues

Akhtar, who has often spoken about political and social issues, also criticised what he described as the approach of some secular intellectuals towards minority issues and questioned why reforms such as the abolition of instant triple talaq had to come from a BJP-led government rather than from within the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, Akhtar continues to remain active as a lyricist. He recently wrote songs for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947, reuniting with composer AR Rahman for tracks including Tabassum and Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram.