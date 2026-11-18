Javed Akhtar’s remarks on Lord Ram spark row, Muslim leader says ‘Change your name to Ram Pal’

'Ram is in the blood of every Indian': Javed Akhtar's remarks draw sharp reaction from Maulana Sajid Rashidi

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Javed Akhtar (PC -Instagram)

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has landed in a controversy after sharing his views on Lord Ram and describing him as a symbol of morality and a way of life. Akhtar said that Lord Ram is present in the blood of every Indian, irrespective of their religion. His comments have drawn criticism from All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi, who questioned his intentions and suggested that he change his name to ‘Ram Pal’.

What Javed Akhtar said about Lord Ram

During a discussion about the film Ramayana, Akhtar spoke about the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Swades. Referring to the lines, “Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske Mann main hai”, he explained that Ram represents more than just a religious figure. “Ram is not just about a person; Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics, certain morality,” he said.

He further spoke about Ram’s place in Indian culture and added, “Ram is in the blood of every Indian, whatever religion they follow. He is a way of life.”

Maulana Sajid Rashidi suggests Javed Akhtar to change his name

Akhtar’s remarks did not go down well with Maulana Sajid Rashidi. The All India Imam Association president questioned the lyricist’s intentions and suggested that his comments were driven by commercial interests. “Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn’t make such statements, who would buy his songs?” Rashidi said.

He also pointed out that Akhtar had identified himself as an atheist on several public platforms. Questioning his comments about Lord Ram, Rashidi said, “Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram. So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting, and the 80% of the population who are Hindu might then accord you full respect and honour.”

Rashidi also said that Akhtar should take a clear stand instead of trying to appeal to different ideological groups. “You really ought to take a clear, straightforward stance so that the people on that side can truly respect you,” he said.

He further alleged that members of Akhtar’s family were involved in different areas of the film industry, including production, writing and songwriting. “If they don’t praise each other’s work, how will their business thrive? That is the crux of the matter,” Rashidi added.

Stating that he was proud of his religious identity, he said, “I am a Muslim; I am proud of that, and I am living a decent life.”

He also accused Akhtar of “trying to have a foot in both camps, trying to straddle two boats at once”, adding, “I don’t think that is right.”

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai reacts to the controversy

The debate also drew a response from Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai. Speaking in Delhi, Rai said that the Ramayana is a sacred text for Hindus but acknowledged that people may have different opinions about certain parts of it. “The Ramayana is, undoubtedly, a sacred text for us. Some people might take issue with certain parts of it. For instance, someone might ask why Sita was sent into exile. Everyone has their own way of thinking, their own right to express; what comment could I possibly make on that?” he said.