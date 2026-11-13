Juhi Chawla birthday: How the actress became India’s richest female star with Rs 7,790 crore net worth

With an estimated net worth of Rs 7,790 crore, Juhi Chawla is reportedly ahead of several leading Bollywood actors in terms of wealth.

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Juhi Chawla (PC-Instagram)

Juhi Chawla may not be seen on the big screen as often as she once was, but her wealth has continued to grow over the years. With an estimated net worth of Rs 7,790 crore, she is reportedly India’s richest actress. Her fortune is much higher than that of several Bollywood superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, as per the 2025’s Hurun report. Interestingly, films are not the biggest reason behind her massive wealth. Her investments, business ventures and ownership of an IPL team have played a major role in building her fortune. As Juhi Chawla celebrates her birthday, here’s a look at her journey from being one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses to becoming one of India’s wealthiest stars.

Juhi Chawla’s Bollywood journey

Juhi made her Bollywood debut in 1986 with Sultanat. However, it was her 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, opposite Aamir Khan, that made her a household name. She went on to become one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s, winning audiences with her bubbly personality, comic timing and memorable performances.

Apart from acting, Juhi also explored film production. She joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan and producer Aziz Mirza to launch Dreamz Unlimited. The production house made three films — Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), Asoka (2001) and Chalte Chalte (2003). However, the films did not perform as expected at the box office, and the company eventually shut down.

After becoming a mother in the early 2000s, Juhi became more selective about her film projects. Her last theatrical release was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in 2019. In 2023, she appeared in the Netflix projects Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men. Despite her successful acting career, films are not the biggest contributor to Juhi’s reported net worth.

How Kolkata Knight Riders changed Juhi Chawla’s fortune

One of the biggest turning points in Juhi’s financial journey came in 2008, when she and her husband, businessman Jay Mehta, partnered with Shah Rukh Khan to acquire the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise for Rs 600 crore. The team initially struggled to make its mark in the Indian Premier League but gradually became one of the tournament’s strongest sides. KKR won its first IPL title in 2012, followed by victories in 2014 and 2024.

According to a Financial Express report, Kolkata Knight Riders was valued at around Rs 9,000 crore following its 2024 IPL victory. The franchise has become one of the couple’s most valuable business investments.

Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta and other business investments

Juhi’s wealth is also linked to her husband Jay Mehta’s business empire. He is the Executive Chairman of Saurashtra Cement Limited (SCL), a major player in India’s cement industry. The couple has also invested in properties in Mumbai and other parts of the world. They live in a sea-facing residence in Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood.

Apart from their investments in cricket, cement and real estate, Juhi also has interests in the restaurant business. She owns two restaurants in Mumbai — Rue du Liban, a Lebanese restaurant in Kala Ghoda, and Gustoso, an Italian restaurant in Bandra.