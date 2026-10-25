#JusticeForShilpaRao trends after singer’s performance is cut short at Bollywood Music Project

Shilpa Rao’s performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai was cut short after her microphone and audio equipment were reportedly switched off mid-performance, leaving the singer disappointed.

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Shilpa Rao (PC-Twitter)

Singer Shilpa Rao’s performance at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on October 24 was cut short, leaving the singer and her fans disappointed. The incident reportedly took place amid delays in the event’s schedule, with the microphone and electronic audio equipment switched off while she was still on stage. As Shilpa tried to thank the audience and say goodbye, fellow performer Kutle Khan began his set, interrupting her closing speech. The incident sparked criticism of the event’s management, with several attendees expressing disappointment over the way the singer’s performance was brought to an end.

Shilpa Rao shares emotional note after performance is cut short

Following the incident, Shilpa took to Instagram Stories to express her disappointment. She shared how the experience had affected her and thanked the audience for continuing to support her even after the music stopped. “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this,” she wrote. “But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices… Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back (sic).”

Read more: Watch Shilpa Rao Giving Opinion on War Between Sonu Nigam And Bhushan Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

Fans criticise event management, #JusticeForShilpaRao trends

The incident drew strong reactions on social media, with fans questioning the organisers’ handling of the event. Reports suggested that the programme was running almost 45 minutes behind schedule, resulting in shorter performances for some artists. Several attendees took to X to express their anger over Shilpa’s set being cut short. One user wrote, “What happened with @shilparao11 at the #bollywoodmusicproject is just appalling she wasn’t even given time to say thank you her music was cut mid way with electronics equipment all off (sic).”

Another fan criticised the production and wrote, “Worst management… Shilpa was abruptly cut by Kutle Khan and the organisers shut the mic of shilpa mid-performance. Absolutely horrible production. I wish this never happens to any artist (sic).”

Other users also described the incident as disrespectful and blamed poor time management for the situation. The hashtag #JusticeForShilpaRao began trending as fans demanded better treatment of performers at live events.

Daler Mehndi controversy also sparks debate over treatment of artists

The incident comes days after singer Daler Mehndi faced criticism following an on-stage exchange with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal at a tourism event. The minister questioned the singer during the programme, triggering a debate over how artists are treated during public performances.

While Mika Singh came out in support of Daler Mehndi, the singer’s son, Gurdeep Mehndi, described the incident as “very hurtful and unfortunate”. Both incidents have sparked conversations about artists’ dignity, event management and the importance of treating performers with respect.