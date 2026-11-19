Kaali Kheti review: Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar lead a spine-chilling horror tale that breaks Bollywood’s mould

Kaali Kheti brings a refreshing perspective to the horror genre with its unique take on rural horror, while director Haris Imtiyaz Khan makes an impressive debut behind the camera.

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Movie: Kaali Kheti

Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Shaji Chaudhary & Virendra Saxena

Run Time: 1h 49m

Where to watch: Movie Theatre

Ratings: 4.5 Stars

Some horror films rely on loud jump scares, predictable twists, and familiar supernatural tropes. But Kaali Kheti takes a rather different route. Directed by debutant Haris Imtiyaz Khan, this 1-hour-and-49-minute film presents a dark, unsettling rural horror story that feels refreshingly different from the usual Bollywood horror offerings. With powerful performances, striking visuals, and an eerie atmosphere, the film makes a strong impression.

The story revolves around Rohit (Sharad Kelkar), his wife Radha (Neha Sargam), and their young son Raju (Spandan), who live in a village. Rohit calls his father, Kishan (Jackie Shroff), to the village, but things gradually begin to feel unusual. As Kishan spends more time there, he starts noticing that something is not quite right. Rohit’s repeated references to a new way of farming add to the mystery, leaving viewers curious about what is actually happening.

The film’s biggest strength is the way it builds suspense without revealing too much too soon. It creates an unsettling atmosphere that keeps the audience engaged. The less you know about the story before entering the theatre, the better the experience. So, it is best to avoid spoilers and discover the mystery yourself.

Jackie Shroff is undoubtedly the heart of Kaali Kheti. He brings multiple shades to his character, balancing vulnerability and intensity with remarkable ease. His screen presence makes several moments memorable, and he delivers a performance that stays with you even after the film ends.

Sharad Kelkar is equally impressive. His restrained performance works particularly well for the film’s mysterious setting. He does not overplay his character and instead allows the tension to build naturally. Neha Sargam brings depth to Radha, portraying her layered character with conviction. Shaji Chaudhary and Virendra Saxena also make valuable contributions, while young Spandan adds sincerity and warmth to the narrative.

However, the biggest surprise is director Haris Imtiyaz Khan. At just 25, he makes an impressive directorial debut, also taking charge of the screenplay and dialogues. The confidence with which he handles the film’s atmosphere, storytelling and visual language is commendable. Kaali Kheti does not feel like a conventional first film; it reflects a filmmaker with a distinct vision and a willingness to experiment.

Technically, the film is equally impressive. The cinematography captures the rural setting beautifully while adding to its eerie mood. The background score and sound design play a crucial role in building tension, making several sequences genuinely frightening. The visual effects are also effective, especially considering the film’s budget. The director, cinematographer and background music team deserve special appreciation.

That said, the film could have benefited from a slightly tighter edit. A few portions feel stretched, and trimming the runtime would have made the narrative crisper.

Overall, Kaali Kheti is a refreshing addition to the horror genre. It offers a new take on rural horror, backed by strong performances and confident filmmaking. If you enjoy genuinely eerie stories and are looking for something beyond conventional Bollywood horror, this film deserves a watch on the big screen.