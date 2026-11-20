Kaali Kheti Twitter Review: Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar shine in this rural horror drama; netizens call it ‘genuinely scary’

Early reactions to the horror drama highlight its eerie mood and memorable performances, with several viewers sharing their thoughts on social media.

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Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar shine in a haunting horror experience (PC: Twitter)

Horror films often depend on unexpected twists and frightening moments to keep viewers hooked, but Kaali Kheti takes a different approach by building fear around a rural setting and the mysteries hidden within it. The Hindi horror-thriller, which arrived in theatres on November 20, 2026, is written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan. Featuring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam in key roles, the film explores family secrets, land inheritance and the darker side of rural folklore. Blending supernatural elements with family drama, it uses its countryside backdrop to create an unsettling world where the past continues to influence the present.

Kaali Kheti Twitter review: What are viewers saying about the film?

As Kaali Kheti makes its way to theatres, early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) have started drawing attention to its unusual horror setting. Viewers who have shared their opinions are praising the film for offering something different from the usual horror stories. Several reactions describe it as a fresh, dark and genuinely scary experience, with its rural backdrop adding another layer to the suspense.

One viewer called it one of the eeriest films of the year and praised its visuals and unsettling atmosphere. The reaction also highlighted how the story gradually draws audiences into its world instead of depending only on sudden scares. Another viewer described it as a never-seen-before rural horror story, pointing out that the film manages to establish an uncomfortable mood within its opening minutes.

Jackie Shroff’s performance becomes a major talking point

Jackie Shroff’s performance as Kishan has received considerable appreciation from viewers. One social media reaction described his act as top-tier and praised his expressions, dialogue delivery and body language. Another viewer called his screen presence powerful and said his performance adds weight to the film.

Sharad Kelkar has also received positive feedback. Audiences have appreciated his controlled approach and commanding personality, with some describing his performance as impressive. Neha Sargam has also been mentioned among the film’s supporting performers, with viewers calling her portrayal graceful and convincing.

See users reactions on Kaali Kheti here

#KaaliKhetiReview 3.5/5 ⭐

A FRESH, DARK & GENUINELY SCARY rural horror experience!

Brilliant visuals, haunting atmosphere and a TERRIFIC performance by #JackieShroff. #SharadKelkar is also impressive.

#KaaliKheti #MovieReview

https://t.co/453mpe4kuW https://t.co/XKS3ErE3J3 — Lokesh Chandra (@lokeshjournal) November 19, 2026

Kaali Kheti REVIEW: Haris Imtiyaz Khan’s impressive debut + Jackie Shroff’s powerhouse turn make this rural horror a must‑watch. • Director‑writer Haris (25) – atmospheric debut

• Jackie Shroff as Kishan – restrained, gripping

• Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam solid support Rural fear beats cheap jump‑scares. — Times Yug Cinema (@TimesYugCinema) November 19, 2026

#KaaliKhetiReview :- A FRESH & DARK Take on Horror! RATING: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ½ Watched the film two days back, and all I want to say is that #KaaliKheti is probably one of the EERIEST films of the year! A fresh yet DARK take on horror, backed by some absolutely BRILLIANT VISUALS, an unsettling atmosphere and sequences that are SHOCKINGLY SCARY It takes a different route from the usual horror films, and that’s what makes it INTERESTING! #KaaliKheti presents a NEVER-SEEN-BEFORE rural horror story. The way it builds its atmosphere right from the FIRST 10 MINS and gradually takes you into its world is HAUNTING. There are a few moments in the 1st and 2nd half, especially during the PRE-CLIMAX, that will make you UNCOMFORTABLE Some moments will also catch you completely off guard. However, the screenplay does feel a little stretched at certain points, and a few sequences could have been tighter. Nevertheless, the overall atmosphere keeps you invested. Performance-wise, #JackieShroff is absolutely TOP TIER. THE ACTOR YOU ARE! Too good in all the scenes, be it his expressions, dialogues or body language. JUST FABULOUS! Meanwhile, #SharadKelkar is VERY GOOD. Though there is a certain restraint in his performance, he manages to make a SOLID IMPACT OVERALL. The rest of the star cast is also good in their respective roles. One thing that I especially want to mention is the TECHNICAL EXECUTION. The VISUALS are absolutely BRILLIANT, and achieving this on a limited budget is PHENOMENAL STUFF! The BGM and DOP deserve a special mention, as both add so much to the film’s eerie atmosphere. Above all, #Haris has done a REALLY GOOD JOB. The way he creates this haunting rural environment through his screenplay and execution is commendable. It does have a few shortcomings, but honestly, this doesn’t look like a 25-year-old director making his FIRST FILM. WHAT A DEBUT! Overall, #KaaliKheti is a PAISA VASOOL horror film that offers something FRESH, DARK and genuinely SCARY. Basically, it’s India’s answer to the obsession with Hollywood horror films So, if you love REAL HORROR, do give #KaaliKheti a watch. A GOOD ATTEMPT and a PROMISING DEBUT — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) November 19, 2026

Kaali Kheli is a solid watch as it has moments that keeps you invested, and the performances definitely add to the overall experience Extremely proud of you Haris. #KaaliKheti 4 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/C1hRPoTVsn — Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) November 19, 2026

#KaaliKheti Movie Review A TERRIFYING MASTERCLASS IN RURAL HORROR! @bindasbhidu : A powerful screen presence!..@SharadK7 : Outstanding! His commanding personality, controlled expressions..@nehasargam : Graceful and convincing..@harisimtiyaz Solid Direction 5 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ https://t.co/uVtwIqtceO — Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) November 19, 2026

Movie: Kaali Kheti

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½

Review: INTRIGUING https://t.co/YlefT2zLiy #JackieShroff shines, #SharadKelkar impresses in this haunting rural horror drama! #KaaliKhetiReview #KaaliKheti blends folklore, family drama and supernatural mystery to create a refreshing horror experience. @sharadk7 @bindasbhidu @nehasargam — Cinetales (@cine_tales) November 20, 2026

Viewers praise the visuals, background score and cinematography

Apart from the performances, the film’s technical aspects have emerged as another highlight in audience reactions. Viewers have praised its cinematography and visual presentation, particularly the way the countryside is used to create an eerie atmosphere. The rural locations and unsettling frames appear to play an important role in making the horror feel more grounded.

The background score has also received a special mention. According to early reactions, the music and sound design add to the tension and make certain sequences more uncomfortable to watch. Some viewers have also praised the film’s overall technical execution, especially considering its reported limited budget.

Haris Imtiyaz Khan’s direction receives appreciation

Kaali Kheti marks the directorial debut of Haris Imtiyaz Khan, who has also written the film. Early responses have appreciated his attempt to explore horror through folklore and rural surroundings rather than relying entirely on familiar genre elements.

One viewer described the film as an impressive debut and praised the director for creating a haunting environment. The reaction also highlighted Jackie Shroff’s performance as one of the film’s strongest aspects.

However, the film has a few shortcomings. Some viewers felt that the screenplay becomes stretched at certain points and that a few sequences could have been shorter. The pacing reportedly slows down in parts of the first and second halves. Despite this, the atmospheric storytelling and pre-climax sequences have been appreciated for their ability to keep audiences engaged.

What is Kaali Kheti about?

Kaali Kheti is a rural horror-thriller that blends folklore, family drama and supernatural mystery. Set in the countryside, the story explores themes of land inheritance, family legacy and the consequences of secrets buried in the past. The film uses its agricultural setting as an important part of the horror narrative. Directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film also stars Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Chaudhary in crucial roles.