Kaaliya: Kartik Aaryan announces monster thriller on 36th birthday, film to release in 2028

Kartik Aaryan has announced his new film Kaaliya on his birthday. Directed by Sandeep Modi, the monster thriller is scheduled to release in May 2028.

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Kartik Aaryan announces Kaaliya on his birthday (PC: Instagram)

Birthdays often come with special surprises, but Kartik Aaryan has given his fans a big reason to celebrate this year. The actor has chosen the occasion to announce an ambitious new project that takes him into a completely different cinematic world. Known for his performances in comedy, romance, and thrillers, Kartik Aaryan is now preparing to explore the monster thriller genre. The announcement has also brought him together with filmmaker Karan Johar for an interesting collaboration. While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the first glimpse offers a hint of the mysterious world they are planning to bring to theatres. Here’s everything to know about Kartik’s upcoming film – Kaaliya.

Kartik Aaryan announces Kaaliya on his birthday, shares first look

Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming film Kaaliya on November 22, 2026, coinciding with his birthday. The actor shared the announcement video and first glimpse on social media, introducing audiences to the mysterious world of the monster thriller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sharing the announcement, Kartik wrote, “Shri Krishna sent it away

We humans brought it back. Dharma Productions & Dopamine Studios present

KAALIYA

Starring Kartik Aaryan

IN CINEMAS 5 MAY 2028

A Dharma Productions worldwide release.”

The first look of Kaaliya has sparked a lot of curiosity about the film’s storyline, which appears to draw inspiration from Indian folklore. However, the makers have not revealed further details about the characters or the plot.

Kaaliya is presented by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios. The film will be produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza, and Kartik Aaryan.

The project also marks Kartik’s move into film production with his newly announced production banner, Dopamine Studios.

Kaaliya marks Kartik Aaryan’s new journey as producer with Dopamine Studios

Apart from playing the lead role, Kartik Aaryan is also backing Kaaliya under his newly launched production banner, Dopamine Studios. The actor announced the banner on his 35th birthday, marking an important step in his career beyond acting. The monster thriller is being jointly produced by Dopamine Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

With Kaaliya, he continues to expand his role behind the camera while exploring a new genre on screen.

Kaaliya release date: When will Kartik Aaryan’s monster thriller hit theatres?

The makers have confirmed that Kaaliya will arrive in cinemas on May 5, 2028. The film is being developed as a theatrical project and aims to bring a different kind of monster thriller to Hindi cinema.

Kaaliya will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who is known for his work on popular series such as The Night Manager, and Aarya. The upcoming film will mark his first Hindi theatrical release. The makers are yet to announce the complete cast and reveal further details about the film.