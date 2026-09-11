Kailash Kher sells BKC office for Rs 10.75 crore, property value rises 2.4% in less than a year

Kailash Kher has sold his 2,619 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 10.75 crore. The singer had purchased the property for Rs 10.50 crore last year, making the latest deal Rs 25 lakh higher than his purchase price.

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Kailash Kher has sold a commercial office space in BKC (PC-Instagram)

Singer Kailash Kher has sold a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 10.75 crore, according to property registration details accessed by CRE Matrix. The singer had purchased the property for Rs 10.50 crore in November last year, meaning the sale consideration is Rs 25 lakh higher than his purchase price. The transaction was registered on September 9, 2026, with Lakewater Retail Private Limited as the buyer.

Kailash Kher Sells BKC Office

According to the registration documents, the office is located on the seventh floor of Trade Centre, opposite the MTNL Building in BKC, Bandra East. The commercial unit has a carpet area of 2,619 sq ft and comes with one car parking space. Kher sold the property for Rs 10.75 crore, while Rs 64.50 lakh was paid as stamp duty on the transaction. The property had been purchased by Kher in November 2025 for Rs 10.50 crore.

How Much Did Kailash Kher Make?

On paper, Kher has sold the office for Rs 25 lakh more than what he paid for it. This translates to an appreciation of around 2.4% in less than a year. However, the Rs 25 lakh difference cannot be considered Kher’s actual profit. Transaction expenses, stamp duty, registration charges, taxes and other related costs would need to be taken into account to calculate the singer’s net gain from the deal.

About The Trade Centre Property

Trade Centre is a 10-storey commercial building in BKC developed by Wadhwa Constructions. The project received a partial Occupancy Certificate (OC) in September 2008 for the third to tenth floors. The ground floor and part of the first floor received the OC in October 2008.

The property is located in BKC, one of Mumbai’s major commercial and business hubs. The area is home to corporate offices, financial institutions and premium commercial properties, making it a popular destination for businesses and real estate investors.

Prime commercial properties in BKC are considered attractive because of the area’s connectivity, proximity to major corporate occupiers and potential for rental income and capital appreciation.

Bollywood Stars Investing In BKC

BKC has also attracted investments from several Bollywood celebrities. In 2024, actor R Madhavan purchased a residential property in BKC for Rs 17.5 crore. The ready-to-move-in property spans around 4,182 sq ft and includes two parking spaces.