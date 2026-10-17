Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and others join Mumbai’s Durga Puja Shashti celebrations-Watch Video

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal witnessed a star-studded gathering on Shashti, with familiar faces from the film industry celebrating the festive spirit in Mumbai.

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Kajol, Nysa and Yug Devgan join Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Jackie Shroff at Durga Puja (PC: Instagram)

Durga Puja brings together families, friends and familiar faces from the film industry every year, and the celebrations in Mumbai were no exception on Saturday. The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal witnessed several celebrity visits on Shashti, with actors taking time out to offer prayers and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Kajol arrived with her children, Nysa and Yug Devgan, while veteran actor Jaya Bachchan attended with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Jackie Shroff also visited the pandal, adding to the gathering of Bollywood personalities at the annual celebration.

Kajol shares a warm moment with Jaya Bachchan at the pandal

Videos circulating on social media showed Kajol greeting Jaya Bachchan with a warm hug. The two actors exchanged a few words and posed for photographs during the visit. Jaya arrived at the pandal in an off-white saree, accompanied by Shweta. Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, was also present and was seen interacting with guests. The gathering reflected the close ties shared by several members of the film industry, who regularly attend the Mukerji family’s Durga Puja celebrations.

See viral video of Kajol with Jaya Bachchan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kajol’s festive look and family moments with Nysa and Yug

Kajol opted for a mustard-yellow saree with orange hues and an embellished zari border. She paired it with a gold-toned striped blouse and traditional jewellery, including dangling jhumkas. The actor was seen offering prayers to Goddess Durga before posing for photographs. Nysa chose a powder-blue silk saree with subtle woven patterns, while Yug kept his look simple in an off-white ethnic kurta.

One of the videos showed Kajol posing with her children in front of the idol of Maa Durga. Another clip captured Nysa and Yug sharing a playful banter, giving viewers a glimpse of their sibling bond during the family outing. The light-hearted exchange stood out among the many moments captured at the pandal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tanishaa Mukerji chats with Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff was among the other celebrities who visited the Durga Puja pandal. In one of the clips shared online, Tanishaa was seen having a conversation with the actor. Their interaction added another candid moment to the celebrations, where several familiar faces gathered to seek blessings and meet friends.

Tanishaa also shared glimpses of the family’s festivities on Instagram. She wore a lavender-purple saree with intricate silver embroidery along the border, embracing the traditional spirit of Shashti.

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Jaya Bachchan’s regular visit to the Mukerji family’s Durga Puja

Jaya Bachchan is a regular visitor to the Durga Puja celebrations organised by the Mukerji family in Mumbai. Her presence this year continued the tradition, with Shweta accompanying her to the pandal. The annual gathering remains an occasion for celebrities and their families to come together beyond their professional commitments.