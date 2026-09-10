Kala Hiran release update: Delhi HC records Salman Khan’s plea as film yet to get CBFC certificate

Salman Khan has sought a stay on the release of Kala Hiran Battle for Legacy, while the producer has told the Delhi High Court that the project is not yet in a releasable state.

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Kala Hiran yet to get CBFC certificate (PC: Twitter)

The release of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy has run into a fresh hurdle as the film is still not ready to reach audiences, either in theatres or on an OTT platform. The development came up during a hearing in the Delhi High Court, where the producer’s side addressed the status of the controversial project. The case has also brought renewed attention to Salman Khan‘s objections to the film and his request for a stay on its release. While the certification process remains incomplete, the actor’s legal concerns cover the film’s promotional material, its portrayal of the blackbuck case and the impact it could have on his reputation.

‘Kala Hiran’ yet to get CBFC certificate

The producer of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy, Amit Jani, told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the film was not in a releasable state even for an OTT platform. His counsel said that the content was yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The submission was made before a bench of Justice Jyoti Singh while the court was hearing a petition filed by Salman Khan seeking a stay on the release of the film. The latest development means that the project has not yet cleared the certification stage required before it can be released.

What did Salman Khan say in his plea?

Salman Khan’s plea, argued by senior advocate Ravi Prakash, stated that the producer had repeatedly and publicly acknowledged that the film was based on the actor and the criminal proceedings connected to the blackbuck incident of October 1998.

According to the plea, the promotional material also allegedly identifies Salman through his name, likeness, mannerisms and other distinctive personal attributes. It claimed that references to his iconic films and widely publicised events associated with him further make his identity clear.

Why is Salman seeking a stay?

The actor’s legal challenge focuses heavily on how the film allegedly portrays the legal proceedings connected to the blackbuck case. His plea argued that Kala Hiran stages a dramatised trial even though Salman has been acquitted in three of the four cases arising from the 1998 incident. It also pointed out that his appeals and special leave petitions remain pending before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court.

The plea further alleged that the film’s teasers and promotional material portray him as guilty of offences that are still sub judice. It claimed that presenting fictionalised testimony and purported forensic conclusions to a mass audience could amount to a trial by media and interfere with the administration of justice.

Allegations over portrayal and reputation

Salman’s plea also alleged that the promotional material falsely attributes several serious offences to him. These include criminal intimidation of witnesses, subornation of perjury, corruption of medical experts and exerting outside influence over the investigating machinery and judicial process.

What is the blackbuck case?

The 1998 blackbuck poaching case is a high-profile legal matter involving Salman Khan. He was accused of hunting two endangered blackbucks during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain near Jodhpur. While his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were acquitted due to lack of evidence, a trial court convicted Salman in 2018 and sentenced him to five years in prison.

The film is based on events surrounding the case and explores its wider fallout. The film reportedly focuses on the courtroom proceedings, media scrutiny and the Bishnoi community’s strong commitment to protecting wildlife. It also deals with tensions and alleged underworld threats linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman’s legal team has sought a stay on the film’s release, citing concerns over his personality rights and the alleged portrayal of him in the project. The Delhi High Court matter will be heard next on September 30. Until then, the film’s certification status and Salman Khan’s plea will remain key parts of the ongoing dispute.