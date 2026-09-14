Kangana Ranaut calls Rakhi Sawant ‘unsuccessful and bitter’ after controversial remarks: ‘Sit down, watch my reels, keep crying’

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories to respond to Rakhi Sawant and called her “unsuccessful and bitter”.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-calls-rakhi-sawant-unsuccessful-and-bitter-after-controversial-remarks-sit-down-watch-my-reels-keep-crying-8524140/ Copy

Rakhi Sawant and Kangana Ranaut (Pic Collage)

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Rakhi Sawant after the latter made controversial remarks about the actor-politician and Smriti Irani. The BJP MP took to Instagram Stories to respond to Rakhi and called her “unsuccessful and bitter”. Reacting to Rakhi’s latest comments, Kangana wrote, “Not just her but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intentional attacks and public character assassination, we must stop feeling humiliated and hurt and stop over explaining ourselves.”

Kangana went on to take another dig at Rakhi and added, “So yes my loves!! Even you are ready to do everything for success but guess what!! Unfortunately, no one needs anything from you. Remember, all your favours combined never got you even a sweeper’s job; even that needs some quality and talent so be rest assured favours or no favours you aren’t going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and keep crying.”

Rakhi Sawant had said “Modiji ko Kangana mein haddi ke ilawa kya milega?”

Kangana Ranaut had earlier slammed Rakhi Sawant

This is not the first time Kangana has responded to Rakhi Sawant. Earlier, Rakhi had criticised Kangana over her comments on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi and called her a “gutter mouth”. Kangana had then responded to Rakhi and several other celebrities who had spoken against her. She said, “I see such people every day, whether it is Ashutosh Rana, who says that I bark like a dog; or Sonu Sood, who says that I should learn how to behave. People like Rakhi Sawant, who make all kinds of vulgar comments about my character; and Taapsee Pannu, who keep insulting my parents, my upbringing and my background.”

She added, “I have only one message for these people. If you haven’t achieved even 1% of my success then I am not interested in hearing your opinions on me. All failed, unwanted people abusing me all the time. They just want to latch on to the media, but first become someone like me. Can you? I am not here to listen to you. These hungry people cannot comment on me and I will not listen to them. Enough is enough. Only those who are more successful than me, I will listen to them.”

Rakhi Sawant’s recent appearance

Rakhi was recently seen on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, where she appeared alongside entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, comedian Kushagra Srivastava and The Habitat owner Balraj Ghai. Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.