Kangana Ranaut hits back at trolls over Janmashtami bhog preparation video: ‘Burden on parents…’

Kangana Ranaut hit back at a social media user who pointed out mistakes in her Janmashtami bhog preparation video. Here’s what she said.

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Kangana Ranaut (PC: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Janmashtami 2026 in a rather personal way this year. The actor-politician was at her family home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, and shared a glimpse of herself preparing bhog for Lord Krishna in the kitchen. The video also gave fans a look at the place where she spent part of her childhood, making the post more than just a festive update. However, as often happens on social media, not everyone focused on the sentiment behind the video. Some users pointed out what they believed was a mistake in the way Kangana Ranaut was preparing the dish. But soon, Kangana responded to it, explaining what she was actually preparing.

Kangana Ranaut shares Janmashtami bhog preparation video

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share moments from her Janmashtami celebrations at her home in Mandi. In the video, she could be seen in the kitchen preparing prasad for Lord Krishna. She also spoke about being back at her mother’s home and revisiting childhood memories associated with the same kitchen.

The actor kept the celebration fairly simple and traditional. Dressed in a white outfit, she was seen stirring a large pan while preparing the bhog. The video soon attracted attention online, with some social media users questioning the bhog preparation, while others trolled her for preparing bhog while wearing footwear.

Kangana Ranaut responds to X user questioning her Janmashtami bhog preparation

A social media user pointed out that Kangana Ranaut had seemingly forgotten to switch on the gas while the utensil appeared to be heating on the stove. The comment questioned how she could be cooking the dish under those circumstances.

Yeh halwas nahi bhog hai, many ingredients are prepared separately and then all are mixed in this phase, before setting and then cutting in to pieces, can’t expect cooking skills from people who are a burden on parents and the planet, tum sirf khaane pe dhayaan do don’t worry… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2026

Kangana responded by explaining that the preparation was not halwa, as the user had assumed. She wrote on X, “Yeh halwas nahi bhog hai, many ingredients are prepared separately and then all are mixed in this phase, before setting and then cutting in to pieces.”

She then added a sarcastic response to the critic, writing, “Can’t expect cooking skills from people who are a burden on parents and the planet, tum sirf khaane pe dhayaan do don’t worry about cooking.”

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Janmashtami at her childhood home

The exchange came amid what was otherwise a nostalgic festive celebration for Kangana Ranaut. Being back at her family home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, appeared to hold special meaning for her, particularly because she was preparing the Janmashtami festive offering in the same kitchen connected to her childhood.

Kangana has often shared glimpses of her personal life and celebrations with her followers. Her social media posts around Indian festivals have also given fans a glimpse of her connection with traditions and her family roots.