Kangana Ranaut wins interim personality rights protection, Delhi HC directs Meta to act against fake videos

The legal development highlights growing concerns over digital impersonation and the challenges celebrities face in protecting their identity across social media platforms.

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Kangana Ranaut’s personality rights protected by Delhi HC (PC: Twitter)

The growing use of artificial intelligence to create realistic but misleading online content has raised concerns about how public figures can protect their identities. For actors and politicians, manipulated videos, fabricated statements and fake endorsements can spread quickly across social media, making it difficult for audiences to distinguish genuine material from altered content. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has now secured interim legal protection against the unauthorised use of her identity. The Delhi High Court’s order addresses the circulation of content allegedly misusing her name, image and voice, with directions for online platforms and government authorities to take action.

Delhi High Court orders Meta to remove AI deepfakes within 72 hours

In an order dated October 8, Justice Vikas Mahajan directed Meta Platforms Inc to remove and permanently take down the allegedly infringing content identified by Ranaut within 72 hours of receiving a copy of the order. The court also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications to issue necessary instructions to internet and telecom service providers to block access to specified websites within the same period. The interim directions will remain in force until the next hearing.

What does Kangana Ranaut’s personality rights protection cover?

The order restrains the defendants, including unidentified persons referred to as John Does, from using Ranaut’s name, image, likeness, voice or other personal attributes without authorisation. The restrictions cover AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated videos and audio recordings, fabricated speeches, synthetic media, false endorsements and impersonation content.

The court also prohibited the creation or operation of accounts, profiles, pages, channels and websites that falsely suggest an association with or endorsement by Ranaut. Meta has been directed to remove or disable access to identified material on its platforms, including posts, reels, videos and accounts that allegedly misuse her persona.

Why did Kangana Ranaut approach the court?

Ranaut filed the suit seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights, alleging that fabricated statements, morphed images and manipulated audio-visual material depicting her were circulating online. Her counsel, senior advocate Saket Sikri, argued that the content infringed her identity and dignity while potentially harming her reputation.

The court observed that some of the material appeared, at first glance, to contain obscene or sexually explicit content allegedly generated through AI or manipulation without her consent. It also noted that fabricated videos and statements could mislead viewers into believing Ranaut had said or done things that never happened.

“The apprehension of detriment and damage to the image and personality of the plaintiff, prima facie, appears to be real and present,” the court observed while granting interim relief.

Court allows action against additional fake content

The court has permitted Ranaut to notify the defendants about additional infringing URLs, accounts, channels or content discovered later. This means she can seek removal or disabling of access to such material without filing a fresh case each time. However, websites or accounts that are not primarily infringing may approach the court with an undertaking that they will not violate her personality rights and seek a modification of the order.

Meta and the concerned government departments have been directed to file compliance affidavits within two weeks. The defendants have also been asked to submit their replies within four weeks.

When will the Kangana Ranaut case be heard next?

The matter is listed before the Joint Registrar on December 4, 2026, for completion of service and pleadings. The next court hearing is scheduled for February 3, 2027. The interim protection will remain effective until the court considers the matter again.