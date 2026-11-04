Kanika Kapoor says ‘I have not found anybody else’, while announcing second divorce with Gautam Hathiramani

Singer Kanika Kapoor has confirmed her separation from businessman Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage, clarifying that no third person was involved.

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Kanika Kapoor, Gautam Hathiramani (PC-Instagram

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has confirmed that she and her husband, businessman Gautam Hathiramani, have decided to end their four-year marriage. The singer shared an official statement on social media, asking for privacy as they begin a new chapter. Her announcement came shortly after she removed their wedding pictures from Instagram. In an interview following the announcement, Kanika opened up about the reasons behind their separation. She clarified that there was no third person involved and denied reports suggesting that their marriage ended because she did not want to relocate to Lagos, where Gautam is based for work.

In her official statement, Kanika said, “After much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward.”

Meanwhile, friends of Gautam, quoted by Mumbai Mirror, said he was deeply hurt by the separation. They reportedly shared that he had always known about Kanika’s free-spirited nature and her busy schedule as a singer, which often required her to travel across countries for performances.

According to the report, differences in their lifestyles and work commitments may have created disappointment and different expectations in the relationship. While Kanika frequently travelled between cities such as St Tropez, London and Mumbai, Gautam’s business commitments kept him based in Lagos.

Speaking to the news portal, Kanika said, “I have not found anybody else and to the best of my knowledge, neither has Gautam. For me, this is my second time for a divorce and that brings its own grief and disappointment.”

She also addressed reports about the alleged Lagos disagreement, saying, “To say that I did not want to stay in Lagos is not true and it’s so typical – that when a marriage falls apart, the first person to be blamed is the woman – which is unfair. Only two people in a marriage know what exactly transpires between them.”

Kanika further revealed that she is currently in Mumbai and is focusing on three projects. She also spoke about her responsibilities as a mother and her wish to maintain a cordial relationship with Gautam. “I have three children that I need to take care of. I hope to keep my future interactions with Gautam amicable as I am not an aggressive person. I think he would wish the same,” she said.

From friendship to marriage

Kanika and Gautam were friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic. The couple tied the knot on May 20, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at a five-star hotel in London. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members.

Before marrying Gautam, Kanika was married to London-based general practitioner Dr Jaspreet Singh Chandok. The two separated in 2012 and have three children together — Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. Following her divorce, Kanika raised her children as a single mother.

Born in Lucknow, the singer often visits her parents in India. She rose to fame with the 2012 song ‘Jugni Ji’, recorded with Dr Zeus, and became a household name with ‘Baby Doll’ in 2014. Some of her other popular tracks include ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, ‘Tukur Tukur’, ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega’.