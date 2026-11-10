Karan Johar backs Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda amid Koffee With Karan backlash, criticises online trolling: ‘Who are you?’

Karan Johar has spoken out in support of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda after the couple faced intense social media criticism following their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9.

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Karan Johar reacts to trolling of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda (PC: Instagram)

Social media has become a place where celebrity appearances, personal conversations, and even small gestures are often discussed at length. However, when does sharing an opinion turn into unnecessary judgement? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently found themselves at the centre of this debate after appearing together on Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 9. While their conversation offered viewers a glimpse into their married life, it also invited criticism from several social media users. Now, Karan has addressed the backlash and made it clear that he does not agree with people deciding how a couple should conduct their relationship.

Karan Johar calls Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s trolling regressive

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar spoke about the criticism directed at Rashmika and Vijay after their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. The filmmaker questioned why people felt the need to offer unsolicited advice about the couple’s marriage and personal choices. He explained that everyone has the right to express an opinion, but there is a difference between sharing a view and telling someone how to live their life.

“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem,” Karan said. He further questioned the people commenting on the couple’s personal decisions, asking whether they were their counsellors, lawyers, or family members.

He said, “Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family? You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don’t demean their families. Their families weren’t on that couch.”

The filmmaker also objected to people dragging the families of Rashmika and Vijay into the discussion. According to him, viewers can have opinions about celebrities, but their family members should not become targets of online criticism.

He further added, “Don’t tell a couple what they should do. You can analyse what you think of them, but you can’t give them their endgame. Vijay and Rashika are an exceptionally happy couple.”

Why Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda faced social media criticism?

For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay appeared on Koffee With Karan 9 in October 2026, where they opened up about their relationship and marriage. One particular conversation attracted attention when Vijay revealed that Rashmika had asked him several times about getting married before he agreed.

His remark about asking him 100 times became a talking point, with some viewers questioning his behaviour towards the actress. Several clips from the episode also circulated online, leading to discussions about their relationship.

Both actors later addressed the criticism through social media posts. Rashmika explained that their marriage decision involved understanding each other and taking the time to be sure about their future together. Vijay also stood by his wife and responded to those targeting their relationship.